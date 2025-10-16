The nominees for the New Zealand Screen Awards have been announced. Photo / Supplied, Getty Images
Australian Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush and American actor John Lithgow, a six-time Emmy Award winner, are both nominated for one of the top acting gongs at the 2025 New Zealand Screen Awards.
The awards, which celebrate the best in New Zealand’s film and television industry, will see a record57 trophies presented across acting, directing and technical excellence in both free-to-air, subscription and streaming content in Aotearoa.
Rush and Lithgow are both nominated for Best Actor in a Feature Film for their roles in the psychological horror The Rule of Jenny Pen. The film was produced and filmed in New Zealand.
Aussie star Rush won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1996 for his role in Shine. He has also starred in The King’s Speech, the Pirates of the Caribbean film series and Minions.
Lithgow is best know for his role in TV comedy 3rd Rock From the Sun, for which he won three Emmy Awards. He also won Emmys for his roles in Dexter and The Crown and has been nominated for two Oscars.
Based on a short story by Owen Marshall, The Rule of Jenny Pen follows a judge (Rush) recovering from a stroke in an assisted living faciality, who encounters a psychopathic patient who uses a hand puppet to abuse fellow residents (played by Lithgow). Director James Ashcroft is nominated for Best Director: Drama Feature and Best Script: Feature, alongside Eli Kent.
Rush and Lithgow will go up against Kiwi actors Julian Dennison in Uproar and Ed Oxenbould for South Head.
And The Rule of Jenny Pen leads the nominations, with nine, alongside Tinā and Ka Whawhai Tonu.
Also among the nominees are Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge, who is nominated for Best Presenter News and Current Affairs, alongside Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame, Moana Maniapoto and John Campbell.
The Herald’s Michael Morrah has been celebrated for his reporting with a nomination for Reporter of the Year, a category that highlights journalistic excellence, alongside Indira Stewart, Paula Penfold and Barbara Dreaver.
The reality TV categories will seeThe Restaurant That Makes Mistakes, Match Fit: Union vs League, and The Traitors New Zealand – which is due to start filming their third season with new host Madeline Sami – go head-to-head for the Best Reality Series gong.
Kelly Martin, NZSA committee member and CEO of South Pacific Pictures, says the NZSA panel were thrilled with the level of talent and achievement among the 700 entries.
“The response to the awards has surpassed expectations – especially with the exciting inclusion of film, which has brought a wonderful new energy to this year’s awards. Each of our finalists stand as a testament to the talent and innovation that make our screen community so extraordinary.”