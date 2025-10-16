Lithgow is best know for his role in TV comedy 3rd Rock From the Sun, for which he won three Emmy Awards. He also won Emmys for his roles in Dexter and The Crown and has been nominated for two Oscars.

Based on a short story by Owen Marshall, The Rule of Jenny Pen follows a judge (Rush) recovering from a stroke in an assisted living faciality, who encounters a psychopathic patient who uses a hand puppet to abuse fellow residents (played by Lithgow). Director James Ashcroft is nominated for Best Director: Drama Feature and Best Script: Feature, alongside Eli Kent.

Rush and Lithgow will go up against Kiwi actors Julian Dennison in Uproar and Ed Oxenbould for South Head.

And The Rule of Jenny Pen leads the nominations, with nine, alongside Tinā and Ka Whawhai Tonu.

Also among the nominees are Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge, who is nominated for Best Presenter News and Current Affairs, alongside Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame, Moana Maniapoto and John Campbell.

The Herald’s Michael Morrah has been celebrated for his reporting with a nomination for Reporter of the Year, a category that highlights journalistic excellence, alongside Indira Stewart, Paula Penfold and Barbara Dreaver.

The Herald's Michael Morrah. Photo / NZ Herald

The reality TV categories will see The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes, Match Fit: Union vs League, and The Traitors New Zealand – which is due to start filming their third season with new host Madeline Sami – go head-to-head for the Best Reality Series gong.

Kelly Martin, NZSA committee member and CEO of South Pacific Pictures, says the NZSA panel were thrilled with the level of talent and achievement among the 700 entries.

“The response to the awards has surpassed expectations – especially with the exciting inclusion of film, which has brought a wonderful new energy to this year’s awards. Each of our finalists stand as a testament to the talent and innovation that make our screen community so extraordinary.”

For a full list of nominees, see the list below:

New Zealand On Air Best Drama Series

The Brokenwood Mysteries

Dead Ahead

The Gone Season 2

A Remarkable Place to Die

New Zealand Film Commission Best Feature Film

Tinā

Ka Whawhai Tonu

We Were Dangerous

New Zealand Film Commission Best Short Film

First Horse

Lea Tupu’anga | Mother Tongue

Rochelle

Best Comedy Programme

Vince

Madam

Happiness

Best Factual Series

Hyundai Country Calendar

Moving Houses

Bryn & Ku’s Singles Club

New Zealand On Air Best Documentary - Series

Motuhaketanga

Live and Let Dai

Patrick Gower: On Ice

New Zealand Film Commission Best Documentary - Feature

Never Look Away

Stylebender

Maurice and I

The Lie

Best Reality Series

The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes

The Traitors New Zealand

Match Fit: Union vs League

Best Current Affairs Programme

Te Ao with Moana

The Hui

Mata with Mihingarangi Forbes

New Zealand On Air Best Children’s Programme

First Place

Secrets at Red Rocks

Kea Kids News

Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme

Māori All Blacks: Bound by Blood

Homesteads Season 2

Dead Ahead

Mata Reports

Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Māori Programme

Ruamata: It’s More Than Hockey 2

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga

End of the Valley

New Zealand On Air Best Pasifika Programme

Being Niuean

Fight For The Pacific

We The South: The Manukau Rovers Story

First Place

Best News Coverage

Tasman Flooding - Phil O’Sullivan, Laura Barnsley, Tati Urale (1 News / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+)

America’s Cup Coverage - Lisette Reymer, Lucy Thomson, Lawrence Smith, Claire Watson, Tom Bartlett (Stuff.co.nz / ThreeNews / Three & ThreeNow)

Hikoi ki Paremata - Roihana Nuri, Ripeka Timutimu, Peata Melbourne (Aukaha News / Tahu News / Te Reo o Te Uru / Te Ao Māori News / Te Karere)

Kiingitanga Tangihanga - Phil O’Sullivan, Laura Barnsley, Tati Urale (1 News / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+)

Best Sports Programme

Māori All Blacks: Bound by Blood - Joe Whitehead, Kimberley Hurley

Grit & Glory - Robyn Scott-Vincent, Peter Brook Bell, Dan Salmon

We The South: The Manukau Rovers Story - Mark Malaki-Williams, Ross Karl

Best Live Event Coverage

Matariki mā Puanga 2025 - Brendon Butt (Kahawai Productions / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+ / Whakaata Māori & MĀORI+ / Sky Open / RNZ / Stuff / IWI Radio / Pacifica TV)

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga - Brendon Butt, Bailey Mackey (Pango Productions / TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+ / Whakaata Māori & MĀORI+)

Te Raa Nehu o te Tangihanga o te Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII - Ngatapa Black & Mokotini Templeton (Waikato-Tainui / Whakaata Māori & MĀORI+)

Soljans Estate Winery Best Entertainment Programme

Taskmaster New Zealand Season 5

Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee Season 2

Whakanuia

Best Director: Documentary/Factual Series

Mike Gattanella - Polk: The Trial of Philip Polkinghorne

Rachel Currie - Diary of a Junior Doctor

Kathleen Mantel - Motuhaketanga

Best Director: Documentary Feature

Katie Wolfe - The Haka Party Incident

Julian Arahanga - The Stolen Children of Aotearoa

Rick Harvie and Jane Mahoney - Maurice and I

Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama Series

Carey Carter - End of the Valley

Peter Meteherangi Tikao Burger - The Gone Season 2

Chris Parker - Double Parked Season 2

Directors and Editors Guild of Aotearoa New Zealand Best Director: Drama Feature

Miki Magasiva - Tinā

Lee Tamahori - The Convert

James Ashcroft - The Rule of Jenny Pen

Best Actress in a Series

Antonia Prebble - Double Parked Season 2

Madeleine Sami - Double Parked Season 2

Miriama Smith - Dead Ahead

Equity New Zealand Best Actress in a Feature

Elizabeth Hawthorne - The Moon is Upside Down

Anapela Polata’ivao - Tinā

Victoria Haralabidou - The Moon is Upside Down

Erana James - We Were Dangerous

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Kura Forrester - Double Parked Season 2

Natalie Medlock - Vince

Ariāna Osborne - Madam

Best Supporting Actress in a Feature

Miriama Smith - Ka Whawhai Tonu

Antonia Eaton - Tinā

Rima Te Wiata - We Were Dangerous

Best Actor in a Series

Stephen Lovatt - Shortland Street

Richard Flood - The Gone Season 2

Xavier Horan - Dead Ahead

Best Actor in a Feature

Geoffrey Rush - The Rule of Jenny Pen

Ed Oxenbould - Head South

John Lithgow - The Rule of Jenny Pen

Julian Dennison - Uproar

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Martin Henderson - Madam

Dominic Ona-Ariki - Double Parked Season 2

Peter Hambleton - Happiness

Best Supporting Actor in a Feature

Beulah Koale - Tinā

George Henare - The Rule of Jenny Pen

Temuera Morrison - Ka Whawhai Tonu

Reporter of the Year

Indira Stewart - TVNZ+ In-Depth

Paula Penfold - ThreeNews

Michael Morrah - Michael Morrah Investigates

Barbara Dreaver - 1 News

Best Presenter: Entertainment

Jeremy Corbett - 7 Days

Brynley Stent & Kura Forrester - Bryn & Ku’s Singles Club

Guy Montgomery & Sanjay Patel - Guy Montgomery’s Guy-Mont Spelling Bee Season 2

Dave Letele - Heavyweight with Dave Letele

Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs

Ryan Bridge - HeraldNOW

Moana Maniapoto - Te Ao with Moana

Jack Tame - Q+A with Jack Tame

John Campbell

Best Editing: Documentary / Factual - Series

Justin Hawkes - Live and Let Dai

Tim Woodhouse & James Brown - Choir Games

Simon Coldrick - Polk: The Trial of Philip Polkinghorne

Best Editing: Documentary / Factual - Feature

Sacha Campbell - Alien Weaponry: Kua Tupu Te Ara

Josh Yong - Marlon Williams: Ngā Ao E Rua Two Worlds

Richard Lord - Maurice and I

Best Editing: Drama - Series

Bryan Shaw - The Gone Season 2

Lisa Hough - Happiness

Luke Earl & Rhys Green - Double Parked Season 2

Directors and Editors Guild of Aotearoa New Zealand Best Editing: Drama - Feature

Gretchen Peterson - The Rule of Jenny Pen

Chris Plummer & Martin Brinkler - Joika

Luke Haigh - The Convert

Best Camerawork: Documentary / Factual - Series

Sean Loftin - Wheel Blacks: Bodies on the Line

Tom Fowlie - Homesteads Season 2

Dominic Fryer - Live and Let Dai

Best Camerawork: Documentary / Factual - Feature

Tim Flower - Marlon Williams: Ngā Ao E Rua Two Worlds

Evan Howell - Unmasking The Monsters

Brandon Te Moananui - The Stolen Children of Aotearoa

Best Director: Multi-Camera

Marcus Hildyard - Constellation Cup - Silver Ferns v Australia

Marcus Kennedy - 2024 Bledisloe Cup - Wellington

Matt Barrett - Anzac 2025

Mark Kearns - 2025 Super Rugby - Crusaders v Blues

Images and Sound Best Cinematography: Drama Series

Dave Cameron NZCS ACS - Madam

Simon Tutty - Secrets at Red Rocks

Dave Cameron NZCS ACS - A Remarkable Place to Die

Images and Sound Best Cinematography: Feature Film

Maria Inés Manchego NZCS - We Were Dangerous

Gin Loane - The Convert

Richard Bluck - Ash

Andrew McGeorge - Tinā

Best Contribution to a Soundtrack: Series

Pinnacle Post Sound Team - Time Bandits

Tom Miskin, Melanie Graham, Mike Bayliss, Steve Finnigan - Secrets at Red Rocks

Envy Studios - Badjelly

Screen Music & Sound Guild of New Zealand Best Contribution to a Soundtrack: Feature

John McKay & Matthew Lambourn - The Rule of Jenny Pen

Nick Buckton - Joika

Dick Reade & Bruce Langley - Ka Whawhai Tonu

Liquid Studios - Tinā

Images and Sound Best Original Score - Series

Plan 9 - Janet Roddick, Steve Roche, David Donaldson - A Remarkable Place to Die

Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper - The Gone Season 2

Stephen Gallagher & David Long - Secrets At Red Rocks

Images and Sound Best Original Score - Feature

Dana Lund - Joika

John Gibson - The Rule of Jenny Pen

Arli Liberman & Tiki Taane - Ka Whawhai Tonu

Sebastien Pan - Tinā

Best Post Production Design - Series

Alana Cotton - Colourist - Secrets at Red Rocks

Jemma Lee - Colourist - End of the Valley

Damian McDonnell - Colourist - Time Bandits

Best Post Production Design - Feature

Carol Petrie, Jacob Leaf & Brenton Cumberpatch - VFX - Ash

Alana Cotton - Colourist - Ash

James Gardner - Colourist - Ka Whawhai Tonu

Best Production Design – Series

Nick Williams - The Gone Season 2

Kylie Tiuka - End Of The Valley

John Allan - Under the Vines Season 3

Best Production Design - Feature

Shayne Radford - Ka Whawhai Tonu

Nick Williams & Guy Moana - The Convert

Miro Harré - We Were Dangerous

Best Costume Design - Series

Tania Klouwens - The Brokenwood Mysteries

Sammy Salsa - Madam

Sarah Voon - My Life is Murder

Best Costume Design - Feature

Liz McGregor - The Convert

Te Ura Hoskins - Ka Whawhai Tonu

Daisy Marcuzzi - We Were Dangerous

Best Makeup Design - Series

Kevin Dufty - Happiness

Kevin Dufty - The Brokenwood Mysteries

Terese Tomlins - Dead Ahead

Best Makeup Design - Feature

Verity Griffiths & Brydie Stone - Forgive Us All

Frankie Karena & Don Brooker - The Rule of Jenny Pen

Gabrielle Jones - The Convert

Australian Writers’ Guild Authorship Collecting Society Best Script: Series

Victoria Boult - n00b

Richard J Curtis & Lea Mclean - End of the Valley

Tim Balme - The Brokenwood Mysteries

Dan Musgrove - Happiness

New Zealand Writers Guild Best Script: Feature

Miki Magasiva - Tinā

Eli Kent & James Ashcroft - The Rule of Jenny Pen

Christine Jeffs - A Mistake