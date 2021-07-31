Taika Waititi to write script for Flash Gordon live-action film, producers say

In 2019, it was revealed that Taika Waititi would be taking on a role in the film. Photo / File

By RNZ

Film director Taika Waititi will write the script for a live-action movie based on the comic strip Flash Gordon, the producers say.

The comic strip of Flash Gordon, created in the 1930s, is about an adventurer in outer space.

In 2019, it was revealed that Waititi would be taking on a role in the film, which was originally intended to be an animated movie.

In an interview with Collider released yesterday, producer John Davis revealed that Waititi would be the writer and the film "harkens in a very interesting way to the original conception from the comics".

"It was a movie that was a huge influence on him growing up, it is one of his favourite movies."

Davis also revealed that Waititi had initially proposed it as animated, but when development started he decided to go with a live-action version.

"He has the most fantastically interesting vision for this movie. And you can only know it is Taika. It is what he does. It is the way he looks at the world.

"He thinks on a different plane, and this movie embraces everything that's special about Taika, and his vision.

"We've been through the development process, not the writing process, but he's laid out in great detail the characters, the movie, the way in, what it's about, the tone, all of that stuff."

Davis said he had been in talks with Waititi about the film since he first saw Thor, which the New Zealander directed

"He did this little movie in New Zealand that was just insane, that I loved," Davis said in reference to Hunt for the Wilderpeople. "And that's what got me interested in him.

"So I've waited for him a lot, a lot, a lot of time, but his enthusiasm has remained steadfast. And only he's going to be able to direct this movie because only he should direct this movie. It is special."

Davis said he was also hoping to persuade Waititi to direct the film.

Waititi is also involved in other projects including an upcoming Star Wars movie.

-RNZ