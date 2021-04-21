Taika Waititi, Kylie Minogue appearing as special guests on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under queens revealed. Video / Supplied

The countdown is on until RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under hits screens on May 1 - and now some very special guests have been announced.

Drag Race fans have been holding their breath for the announcement of the show's celebrity guest judges on the first Australasian version of the show, filmed in Auckland.

And it's award-winning Kiwi director Taika Waititi who will be making his Drag Race debut on the first episode of the show to help judges RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson crown the next Drag Race superstar.

The beloved Minogue sisters from across the ditch, Kylie and Dannii, will be making a special appearance on episode two.

Minogue said she was "so excited" to be a part of Drag Race for its first series filmed Down Under.

"It's such an iconic show and I can't wait to watch the contestants perform their hearts out to win the title of Down Under's first Drag superstar!"

Sister Dannii revealed she had a "cheeky" chat with the contestants behind the scenes during filming. "They had come straight from the runway challenge so it was exciting and tense all at the same time, not knowing who was going to have to lip sync for their life!"

Hosted by RuPaul, with Drag Race veteran Michelle Visage and award-winning Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson on the main judging panel, 10 fabulous queens will prove their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

Kylie Minogue and her sister Dannii will also be making an appearance. Photo / Supplied

The 10 Australasian queens hoping to snatch the crown are: Anita Wigl'it, New Zealand, Art Simone, Australia, Coco Jumbo, Australia, Elektra Shock, New Zealand, Etcetera Etcetera, Australia, Jojo Zaho, Australia, Karen from Finance, Australia, Kita Mean, New Zealand, Maxi Shield, Australia and Scarlet Adams, Australia.

RuPaul's Drag Race premiered in 2009, and is airing its 13th season on Netflix. It's the most-lauded reality show in the history of the Emmy Awards. RuPaul entered the Guinness Book of World Records last year for the most consecutive wins for Best Reality Host.

On bringing a local flair to the eight-part global juggernaut series, new panel judge Rhys Nicholson said: "I just can't tell you how thrilled I am to have been invited into the illustrious house of Drag Race. I genuinely still can't bloody believe it."

On welcoming Nicholson into the fold, RuPaul said: "Rhys Nicholson is the perfect addition to the Drag Race Down Under family. His quick wit, love of drag and willingness to carry Michelle Visage's heavy luggage have already made him indispensable. I know our audience is going to love him as much as we do."

• RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under will premiere on TVNZ OnDemand on May 1.