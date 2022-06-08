Taika Waititi can hardly keep his eyes off Rita Ora. Photo / Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are engaged after almost simultaneously popping the question, reports out of the UK say.

Daily Mail reports that Ora, 31, and Waititi, 46, are said to be planning a low-key, intimate ceremony somewhere abroad before throwing a bigger bash in London with all their A-lister friends later this year.

Although the British singer is currently working on several movies as well as The Voice Australia, and the New Zealand filmmaker is in the planning phase of multiple blockbusters, the couple is said to be hoping to wrap up work and tie the knot as soon as possible.

A friend of the pair told the Sun, "This isn't about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It's just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn't be happier.

The filmmaker is hoping to wrap up work and tie the knot as soon as possible. Photo / Instagram @ritaora

"They didn't do a whole, 'Will you marry me?' thing and an Instagram post.

"There's no ring or big build-up. They just got closer and closer and eventually said to each other almost simultaneously, 'I want to marry you.' "

The friend noted there are "a few details to iron out" but the wedding ceremony is "coming soon".

Waititi and Ora have yet to comment on the rumours.

The all-star couple met in Australia and began dating in March 2021. In August last year, a source told New Idea magazine that the couple's relationship was moving so quickly that marriage had already begun to be discussed.

The source said "Taika calls Rita 'wifey' all the time and chats about how he's going to be her first and last husband.

"Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter, but [Rita is] definitely hoping he's for real," they observed, adding that Ora is "absolutely obsessed" with her new beau.

Around that time, Ora had allegedly started making jokes about getting hitched in a "quick, hippy-dippy" ceremony in California, before celebrating with a larger party at a later time.

The Thor director was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley and shares two daughters with her. The pair are believed to have quietly broken up in 2018.

Last Valentine's Day, Ora shared to Instagram a previously unseen photo of her and Waititi taken three years before they started dating.

She captioned the post: "Us. 4 years ago. To now. thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs. Happy Valentine's Day bestie."