Taika Waititi and Rita Ora host the MTV Europe Music Awards. Video / MTV

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are taking their hosting duties at the 2022 MTV EMAs not so seriously.

The couple appeared backstage during the awards to present the award for best pop artist - and a half-empty bottle of champagne - to Taylor Swift on the night.

To the pop star’s surprise, the pair burst into her dressing room to hand her the award filled with ice and the half-drunk champagne bottle.

“I’ve got the flats on on the wrong day,” Ora joked, looking up at Swift.

“It came directly from you two, which means more than you know,” the artist gushed.

It came after Ora left Waititi, who she is rumoured to have married earlier this year, to play a round of beer pong with German Steins with pop star Bebe Rexha. Meanwhile, Waititi relaxed back stage in his slippers telling his partner he needed a breather.

“I’m down to my sixth costume change, I need a break,” the Kiwi director joked.

All eyes were on the pair as they led arrivals to the MTV Europe Music Awards earlier in the evening before kicking off their hosting duties in Germany’s Dusseldorf on Sunday night local time.

Ora returns alongside Waititi five years after she made her hosting debut in 2017, and performed her hit track R.I.P. at the start of the show.

It’s the third time she’s performed at the MTV EMAs, as she joined the likes of Gorillaz, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha to play at this year’s ceremony. Other acts taking the stage include Ava Max, Muse, Stormxy, OneRepublic and Lewis Capaldi, making his EMAs debut.

Fans have voted for their favourite artists across 19 gender neutral categories.

Swift was the big winner on the night, taking home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best long-form video for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).

Nicki Minaj, David Guetta and SEVENTEEN each took out two awards. Minaj won best song for Super Freaky Girl and best hip hop artist, while Guetta took out best collaboration for I’m Good (Blue) with Bebe Rexha and best electronic, and SEVENTEEN won best push and best new artist.

This year’s top nominee Harry Styles, who landed seven nods, won just one of them - best live.

And Ora herself took home a special award: best look “personal style”.



