Taika Waititi and Rita Ora pictured together in Sydney further fuelling romance rumours

Taika Waititi has been photographed with Rita Ora in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have been papped while out together in Sydney, further fuelling speculation that the pair are dating.

The Kiwi filmmaker and British pop singer made headlines last month after being spotted together frequently in Sydney.

They were pictured holding hands and laughing together while having breakfast together at a Sydney cafe, Page Six reports. The outlet shared photos of the pair together and added Waititi had his arm around Ora while sharing a cute moment.

Waititi 45, and Ora, 30, also attended the RuPaul's Drag Race Downunder premiere together. The Daily Mail reported at the time while the pair weren't pictured together at the event, they did share a table together.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker was a guest judge on the reality show.

"They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship. They're really into each other," a source revealed to the Sun last month.

The pair have been seen out and about on several occasions.

Earlier this year, they were seen leaving a private jet alongside Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon in Sydney.

The film stars are Down Under shooting scenes for Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder film, as is Russell Crowe, who was seen on a bike ride with Ora last week.

Fans also saw Ora and Waititi out at Big Poppas bar on Sydney's Oxford St, with one telling DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip account on Instagram, that they were "all over each other".

The couple were first pictured together in March looking cosy at a fancy dress party which Chris Hemsworth threw for his childhood friend Aaron Grist when Idris Elba's wife Sabrina shared a photo of them in 80s costumes.