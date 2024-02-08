NZ Herald Entertainment Writer Lillie Rohan, Lillie Rohan sits down with NZ legend Tiki Taane to discuss the upcoming Synthony in the Domain and his life in music. Video / NZ Herald

For the second year in a row, Synthony with return to Auckland for Synthony in the Domain.

Taking place on February 10, the all-ages show - which centres around a performance from Synthony No.5 and their conductor Sarah Grace Williams - is set to be an unforgettable night for its 30,000 attendees, especially if the weather holds up.

As well as synchronised lighting of the Sky Tower and Auckland’s Harbour Bridge to the Synthony set, there will also be large light sculpture installations by Angus Muir to admire, drag kings and queens, plenty of food and drink options, as well as multiple spots to sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

So, if you and your family, you and your mates or you and that person you’re kinda sorta maybe dating are heading along, we’ve got all the information you need.

Here’s everything you need to know before the festival:

When does it start?

Gates open at 2.30pm with the first official act, DJ Dick Johnson, hitting the decks at the same time.

John Butler will play from 4pm before other acts follow on. The final song will play just before 11pm, with the show concluding at 11pm sharp.

Who is performing?

The core of the festival will be the Synthony No.5 conducted by Sarah Grace Williams, with guest performances from talented and in demand musicians including the multi-platinum UK drum and bass gurus Rudimental and Kiwi legend Tiki Taane.

Elsewhere the festival, which will be split across two stages, will also include performances from local favourites Fat Freddy’s Drop, Australian legend John Butler, sky-rocketing soloist Prins and a new Synthony No.5 set, with more exciting acts set to make surprise appearances on the night.

Here is the full set list so you don’t miss out on any of your favourite acts:

Synthony in the Domain returns for another year of fun.

Parking and transport

Like all big events in Auckland, it’s recommended you bus, train, ferry or cycle to the Domain to save any unneeded vehicle congestion. However, if that isn’t possible for you, Auckland Transport is advising you to arrive early to secure a park as there will be restrictions in place around the Domain and the park’s perimeter.

Hot tip: If you are driving into the event, don’t try to park as close as possible. AT says: “The further away you park the faster you’ll get away.” As for anyone using public transport, please allow extra time.

For bus, ferry or train timetables and information go to www.at.govt.nz/events or call Auckland Transport on 09 366 6400.

Road closures

In preparation for the event, there will be road closures in place from 7am to midnight on February 10. Parking restrictions around the area will also be in place from 7am on February 9 to midnight on February 10.

For the full list of road closures, please check here.

What to bring

Synthony in the Domain site map.

With the weather anticipated to reach a summery 26C and potential rain, attendees planning to head along earlier in the day should include sunblock, a sunhat and water in their day pack as well as a waterproof jacket or poncho.

The event will include a Stonewood Homes Wine and Food Village for a mouth-watering selection of food and beverage options, including cocktail bars and 51 food trucks, however, if you want your emotional support drink bottle on hand you can bring an empty plastic or stainless-steel water bottle as there is free, fresh, filtered water available onsite.

As for those who enjoy a boogie after their meal, ZM is hosting a silent disco so don sensible footwear for dancing.

Finally, with roaming entertainment - including four stilt walkers, lighting installations, amusement rides and so much more, you’ll want to bring your camera or smartphone to capture all those smiley moments, because there really is something for everyone.

What not to bring

Synthony in the Domain once again has a no-BYO policy this year, with any alcohol brought in set to be confiscated — and that’s not the only rule. You’re also not allowed to bring in food and drink purchased offsite or from home. Umbrellas are also prohibited.

Weather

It’s still a few days before the event so the weather forecast will likely change but MetService is currently predicting a high of 26C and a low of 16C.

The day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with showers developing and northeasterlies, turning southwesterly later in the day.

