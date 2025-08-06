Synthony Festival conductor Sarah-Grace Williams will return for the 2026 event.
You’ve heard The Exponents at the pub, by the beach and during every summer BBQ – but the Kiwi rockers will sound completely different when they reunite for the Mānuka Phuel Synthony Festival in March.
The Why Does Love Do This To Me hitmakers will perform in Auckland’s Domainon March 21 as part of the one-day festival, where bands reimagine their music with the help of an orchestra. It will be The Exponents’ first Auckland show in three years.
“We are so looking forward to getting back together to play at Synthony in the Domain’,” a statement from the band says. “We have watched this event get bigger by the minute and are honoured to have been asked to be part of it. Bring your picnic, and more importantly, your voice. We’re going to be on fire.”
Frontman Jordan Luck and crew join the lineup alongside international acts including Faithless, Peking Duk, Hot Dub Time Machine and local favourites The Black Seeds. More acts will be announced closer to the festival.
The 2026 show will also premiere Synthony No 7 – a brand-new set list created exclusively for the event, performed by the Auckland Philharmonia and conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams.
Earlier this year, 40,0000 people attended the Synthony Festival, which combines a live orchestra with club music to create an inner-city, outdoor dance party. The 2025 sell-out event featured more than 183 performers, 58 orchestra members and a 2000-strong crew working on the $1.8 million production.
“In 2026, we’re planning to scale up every aspect, from the stage production to the artist line-up.
“This year’s line-up showcases a strong mix of international artists and leading talent from Aotearoa. We are continuing to elevate the festival in 2026, with enhanced sound, world-class visuals, creating a premium live experience for all attendees.”
Part of the appeal is the calibre of performers.
British electronic dance act Faithless will perform in New Zealand for the first time in over two decades. The group, perhaps best known for the hit God Is A DJ, has sold more than 20 million albums, with streaming numbers close to one billion.
Aussie’s Peking Duk are Aria Award-winners, and regular faces at festivals here and across the Tasman, and The Black Seeds have taken their Kiwi sound to the world.
Mānuka Phuel Synthony Festival will be held at Auckland Domain on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Find out more at synthony.com