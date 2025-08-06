Synthony Festival conductor Sarah-Grace Williams will return for the 2026 event.

You’ve heard The Exponents at the pub, by the beach and during every summer BBQ – but the Kiwi rockers will sound completely different when they reunite for the Mānuka Phuel Synthony Festival in March.

The Why Does Love Do This To Me hitmakers will perform in Auckland’s Domain on March 21 as part of the one-day festival, where bands reimagine their music with the help of an orchestra. It will be The Exponents’ first Auckland show in three years.

“We are so looking forward to getting back together to play at Synthony in the Domain’,” a statement from the band says. “We have watched this event get bigger by the minute and are honoured to have been asked to be part of it. Bring your picnic, and more importantly, your voice. We’re going to be on fire.”

The Exponents will play at Synthony Festival 2026.

Frontman Jordan Luck and crew join the lineup alongside international acts including Faithless, Peking Duk, Hot Dub Time Machine and local favourites The Black Seeds. More acts will be announced closer to the festival.