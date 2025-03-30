Katie Harris is the New Zealand Herald's social issues reporter, regularly writing about sexual assault, workplace bullying and harassment, covering high-profile court cases and national media scandals.
The line-up included artists like Ladi6, Th’ Dudes, Basement Jaxx, and Kora.
The latter, lead by frontman Fran Kora (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Pūkeko), brought their typical Kiwi charm to the now internationally acclaimed event.
Patches of rain early in the evening didn’t hinder their performance, and the ongoing crowd work by Fran kept the festival-goers engaged throughout their set.
As the sky went dark the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, accompanied by choirs, dancers, and vocalists, performed Synthony No 6.
Led by principal conductor Sarah-Grace Williams the group covered Paramore’s Still Into You, Calvin Harris’ Blame, Modjo’s Lady and many more old-school favourites.
At times, I forgot we were watching an orchestra playing the songs live as every musician performed their duties in perfect symbiosis.
The separate areas for general admission and premium GA (and VIP/VVIP) ticket holders meant those with basic tickets were relegated to the back of the show, hundreds of metres away from the main stage.
Although this created more space to boogie at the front, the move towards this style of ticketing feels a bit odd in a festival environment which until recently has been in my experience a first-come first-served mosh pit set-up.
I felt that the inclusion of younger attendees helped reduce some of the macho-aggression that can arise at some festivals.