Everything you need to know about Sydney WorldPride. Video / Supplied

Sydney WorldPride is a short three months away and with more than 300 activities listed on the official itinerary, it’s hard to know where to start.

Thankfully, the Herald visited Sydney for an exclusive sneak peek at all the things you simply must tick off your see, do and eat WorldPride bucket list and have carefully compiled them in this handy itinerary below.

But before we even get to that, what is WorldPride and why should you be excited?

For the first time, WorldPride is taking place in the Southern Hemisphere and it seems only fitting the extravagant 17-day event - that is combined with Sydney’s iconic Mardi Gras festival - takes place in Australia, the home of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Kylie Minogue is opening WorldPride. Photo / Supplied

For two massive weeks between February 17 to March 5, Sydney will be transformed into a hub for the LGBTQIA+ community’s worldwide reunion.

Featuring 300-plus events, the highly anticipated celebration will see the much-loved Mardi Gras Parade return to Oxford St for the first time in three years, a performance by Aussie icon and Queer ally Kylie Minogue, and plenty of family-friendly events so everyone can join in.

WorldPride will officially begin on February 24 with a huge opening concert with performances from Charli XCX, Aussie local, Jessica Mauboy and pop royalty Kylie Minogue with hosting responsibilities being handed over to Courtney Act and Casey Donovan.

Sydney WorldPride chief executive Kate Wickett says: “The festival includes an extraordinary array of free and ticketed experiences from concerts to parties, theatre, sports and family events, so no matter your interests or budget, you are invited to Sydney WorldPride.”

Here is the Herald’s guide to Pride:

Dining:

Bar Totti’s: The beauty of Bar Totti’s is that it’s located halfway between Circular Quay and Hyde Park which just so happens to be where a lot of hotels are. Known for its simple but delicious Italian food, it has become a go-to hot spot for both Sydney locals and tourists alike and features fresh seafood plates that pair perfectly with Totti’s signature bread.

Nomad: Whether you’re planning a visit with two people or 26, Nomad hosts groups of all sizes. The restaurant feels a little bit like walking into a Central Otago winery which is fitting considering its extensive collection of the best Australian wine as well as its unique selection of international wines.

Whalebridge: This French bistro bar, while located in the heart of Sydney Harbour, feels as though you have stepped out of Sydney and directly into Paris. The food is delicious and perfect for a pre or post-theatre snack but it’s the panoramic views of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge that will really steal your heart.

Loam: Located in Wentworth Avenue at the Ace Hotel lies Loam, but when you’re inside, you would never know it was part of a hotel. This rustic downtown LA-style restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and if you’re someone who enjoys supporting local Australian produce Loam prides itself on sourcing from regional independent farmers so you can relax and enjoy their divine food and even better cocktails.

Loam, in the Ace Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Arturo’s: Hidden away at the top of the Woolly Bay Hotel is Arturo’s, and it’s the romantic rooftop bar of your dreams. With a menu of modern fusion Mediterranean-inspired share dishes, or a cheese platter for those feeling less adventurous, trust me when I say you will want to take all your Instagram pictures in this aesthetically pleasing bar.

Activities:

Live and Proud: Opening concert: It’s no surprise the first thing on our list of sights, sounds and people to see during Sydney WorldPride is the Live and Proud: Opening concert. Set to be the family reunion everyone has been waiting for, join the worldwide LGBTQIA+ community at The Domain for the extravagant concert that includes performances by Kylie Minogue, Charlie XCX and Jessica Mauboy.

Powerhouse Ultimo: When visiting the city, it’s an absolute must to add this stop to your itinerary. The Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences is located right in the heart of Sydney and has an array of exhibitions, including:

Carla Zampatti. Photo / Supplied

Absolutely Queer: Showcasing the work of Sydney’s leading LGBTQIA+ artists, designers, makers and performers, you can expect to see an exciting collection of contemporary queer creativity.

Showcasing the work of Sydney’s leading LGBTQIA+ artists, designers, makers and performers, you can expect to see an exciting collection of contemporary queer creativity. Zampatti Powerhouse: If you are a Carla Zampatti fan or simply a fashion admirer, this exhibition is for you. The first-of-its-kind exhibition pulls five decades of material from the trailblazing career of Zampatti, an Australian designer, business leader, philanthropist and mentor.

If you are a Carla Zampatti fan or simply a fashion admirer, this exhibition is for you. The first-of-its-kind exhibition pulls five decades of material from the trailblazing career of Zampatti, an Australian designer, business leader, philanthropist and mentor. Gucci Garden Archetypes: Have you ever wondered how Gucci creates its collections? Wonder no more. The internationally acclaimed project is a captivating insight into the creative process of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele and is set to examine how Michele found the spirit of each collection through music, art, travel and contemporary culture.

Qtopia Sydney

In what will be Sydney’s very first Queen museum, Qtopia is the emotional showcase of the Queer community through the lens of art, culture and history. Its home at The Bandstand in Darlinghurst is mere metres away from St Vincent’s Ward 17 where board member and chair David Polson – and many other members of the Queer community – were treated for HIV/Aids. During your WorldPride visit it’s a necessity to visit the National Art School – whom Qtopia has partnered with – to view the emotional recreation of Ward 17.

While visiting Sydney for WorldPride you can get your adrenaline going with the Pride Climb. Photo / Supplied

Bridge Climb - Pride Climb

It’s a WorldPride special and it comes in the form of an adrenaline-inducing climb up the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Providing a stage like no other, Pride Climb allows you the opportunity to not only snap a selfie with a brave drag queen while gasping at stunning 360-degree views of Sydney but also wave the rainbow flag on the Harbour bridge summit. It’s the Instagram post of a lifetime – or, if you’re lucky, the BeReal of a lifetime!