Superman star Henry Cavill hits back over 'speculation' about his 'private life' in lengthy statement

Superman star Henry Cavill has confronted the "speculation" around his private life in a cryptic Instagram post addressed to his "fans and followers".

The 38-year-old shared an Instagram post of him and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, 31, who he has been publicly dating since April this year.

"Dear fans and followers, I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late," he wrote. "It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships."

Cavill said the rumours had reached a point where he felt the need to interject and said it was "time to stop".

"So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop," he continued.

"I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your 'passion' is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most.

"Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true.

He finished his post, asking his fans to "move forward with positivity" and confirmed that he was "very happy in love, and in life".

"I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me," he wrote. "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."

Cavill doesn't go into detail about the "speculation" about his private life, but given he illustrated the post with a photo of him and Viscuso, it appears it may concern their relationship. He has turned off all comments on the post.

Often tight-lipped about his relationships, Cavill was briefly linked to former The Big Bang Theory actor, Kaley Cuoco, who he dated for two weeks in July 2013.

The Witcher star only went public with his latest relationship last month, sharing a photo of him and entertainment exec Viscuso playing chess. She works for Legendary Entertainment, the production company behind several Hollywood blockbusters and TV series, including Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020), both of which Cavill starred in.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," he wrote in the caption.

Although the British actor didn't expand on the "social animosity" and private life "speculation" he received, Cavill has previously spoken about the "flip-side" to fame: dating.

"There is obviously a flip-side to (fame), too: as soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that I've changed," he said, speaking to The Rake in 2017. "I haven't changed a bit. But you have to take all of that in your stride.

"There are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much.

"As long as it doesn't hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that's when I drawback."