Usher is performing at this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Photo / AP

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday local time, but there is much more to the event than sport. From Usher’s halftime performance to country music legend Reba McEntire’s national anthem performance, here is the who, what and when of the entertainment spectacle.

It’s Super Bowl weekend in the US and while approximately 115 million NFL fans are gearing up for a rival face-off, everyone knows it’s never just about the game.

The halftime performance is just as, if not more captivating, than the final, and this year it’s throwing everyone back to the good old days of the early 2000s with their choice of performer.

But that’s not the only reason people will be tuning in. Popstar Taylor Swift’s relationship with high-profile Chiefs player Travis Kelce has encouraged a slew of new NFL fans with plenty of eyes watching to see whether the singer will make an appearance.

It’s safe to say sports and pop music haven’t been this closely entwined since the days of David and Victoria Beckham.

So, who is taking the stage this year and how can Kiwis watch it? The Herald has got all the halftime show information you could possibly need — and for those of you looking for all the information about the game itself, click here.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Super Bowl halftime show:

Where is this year’s Super Bowl and who is playing?

Taking place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, this year’s competition will see the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

That means Chiefs stars Kelce and Patrick Mahomes will be hitting the field to take on 49ers star Brock Purdy in a rare repeat. The NFL teams last met at the Super Bowl on February 2, 2020 when the Chiefs overcame a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit and beat the 49ers 31-20 to give coach Andy Reid his first Super Bowl victory.

Who is performing in the halftime show?

Usher will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. Photo / AP

With only 13 minutes set aside for the halftime performance and plenty of stars bidding for the spot, this year’s slot is going to Grammy winner and much-loved noughties artist Usher.

Known for his top hits like Yeah! OMG and Love in This Club, the 45-year-old star has kept tight-lipped on what songs he will perform and whether he has any guest performers planned, but he will no doubt make it a memorable experience for all attending or watching around the world.

While this is the star’s first headline show at the Super Bowl, it is his second time performing as he made a guest appearance in 2011 during the Black Eyed Peas’ performance.

Elsewhere, the pre-show is full of much-loved stars including country music legend Reba McEntire, who will sing the national anthem, while hip-hop artist Post Malone will perform America the Beautiful and Grammy-winning singer Andra Day will sing Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Grammy-winner DJ Tiesto will also make his Super Bowl debut serving as the game’s first-ever in-game DJ. He will perform during the pre-game while the players are warming up and during “featured breaks” during the game.

Will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Photo / Getty Images

There has been wide speculation about whether Taylor Swift will attend the game to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. However, her team are yet to confirm whether she will be there or not.

Having attended multiple games of the football star during the season, even if Swift wants to be there, it is proving to be a difficult commitment to make as the popstar has back-to-back performances in Japan either side of the Super Bowl as part of her Eras Tour.

Who has previously performed at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Usher will join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows including Beyoncé, Madonna, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and Katy Perry.

Last year’s performance was by Grammy winner Rihanna. Her show was choreographed by none other than NZ’s own Parris Goebel, and created plenty of fan frenzy as she revealed during her performance that she was expecting her second child.

Rihanna performed during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl in 2023. Photo / AP

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start in New Zealand?

With the game kicking off at 12.30pm NZT on Monday, February 12, expect the Super Bowl halftime show to begin around 2pm.

The show takes around 15-20 minutes.

How to watch/stream the Super Bowl in New Zealand?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast free-to-air on TVNZ and also on Sky TV via ESPN.

For those who are more into streaming, TVNZ+ and Sky Sports Now (via ESPN) are broadcasting the game live.

TV coverage begins at 12pm, with the game due to kick off at 12.30pm.

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, Kiwi celebs we can’t help but love and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.