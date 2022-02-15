Snoop Dogg performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl. Photo / AP

Snoop Dogg gave the performance of a lifetime at Monday's epic Super Bowl halftime show, but a show of such magnitude no doubt triggers some nervous jitters.

To take the edge off, the 50-year-old rapper was caught on camera smoking a joint just moments before hitting the stage with fellow music icons Dr Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, Snoop can be seen bending behind a platform as he quietly puffs on a blunt. Marijuana is legal in the state of California, where the game was held at SoFi Stadium.

Snoop Dogg was pictured smoking a joint before he performed.

The Drop It Like It's Hot singer has not been one to shy away from his use of recreational drugs.

More locally, he made headlines during his 2014 visit to Australia when he posted a photo from luxury Gold Coast hotel, Palazzo Versace, which showed him sitting next to a fruit platter and a giant plate of what appeared to be weed, which isn't legal in Queensland.

His hit 2011 song The Next Episode, which he performed at the Super Bowl alongside Dre, is also largely about smoking weed, among countless of his other tunes which reference the drug.

While there was some backlash to Snoop's use of marijuana at such a monumental event, most fans rallied around Snoop saying he has a "free pass" to do whatever he wants, whenever he wants.

Warming up before going on stage for the Halftime Show. pic.twitter.com/dKs6AAzjK8 — Rafa El Alcalde (@ElalcaldeRafa) February 14, 2022

I’m pretty sure that Snoop Dogg smokes weed right before every single activity that he performs—including smoking weed. — Duneedon (@MrDonEden) February 14, 2022

scientists swear weed makes you unproductive but snoop dogg got like 43 jobs — beeb (@beebtwo) February 14, 2022

While Snoop was lauded for his performance in the star-studded 13-minute set, it was Eminem who stole headlines for his defiant act against the NFL, as he was seen taking the knee after singing Lose Yourself.

Despite reports NFL officials reportedly shut down the 49-year-old rapper's idea to take a stance during a behind-the-scenes clash, Eminem did so anyway.

Taking the knee has been adopted at Black Lives Matter protests globally, in response to an anti-racism protest originated by American football player Colin Kaepernick in 2016.