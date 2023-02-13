Rihanna rocks super bowl half time with all of her big hits. Video / ESPN

Rihanna stunned audiences at the Super Bowl with a dazzling halftime show yesterday, performing several of her biggest hits.

The superstar took to a floating stage at State Farm Stadium during the clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend, revealing she is expecting her second child in the process, reports the Sun.

But her opening song B**ch Better Have My Money could have been a reference to the fact she wasn’t performing for the money.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023. Photo / Getty Images

It’s been revealed that Rihanna was not paid for the performance, despite Apple having paid around $250 million (NZ$390m) for the rights to the halftime show.

Fans were shocked to discover that the Grammy winner did not cash in on one of the biggest performances of her career to date, with up to 100 million people tuning in from all over the world to watch.

One wrote online, “This is crazy and idc about all the money it will bring because you did the show. You’re gonna have some watching the game specifically for her halftime show. Some might be attending the game just to see her for 13 minutes.”

Another added, “In some cases exposure is better than $$, but all of the SB halftime performers already have a global audience lol. Pay these people!!”

Entrepreneur and investor Joe Pompliano explained that artists performing at the Super Bowl get a $15 million (NZ$23m) budget to spend on production - enough for “2000 to 3000 part-time workers, including set design, security, dancers and marketing”.

But he added that it’s not necessarily enough for artists who want their shows to be as memorable as possible.

The Weeknd, who performed at Super Bowl LIV, is said to have spent $7 million (NZ$11m) of his own money on the performance, similar to the amount spent by Dr. Dre on his Super Bowl LVI show.

However, as Pompliano pointed out, these artists get the audience exposure for free.

“While brands spend $7 million for 30-second commercials during this year’s game, Rihanna will receive a 15-minute commercial for free,” he explained.

Rihanna herself earlier said that her decision to perform this year was inspired by her almost one-year-old son.

She said at an Apple Music press conference: “It is important for me to do it this year. It is important for representation, it is important for my son to see that.”