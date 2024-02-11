David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have appeared in the Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. Photo / Youtube

Super Bowl day is officially here and while many come for the game itself or even the halftime show, everyone knows there is so much more to the annual event than the match.

Each year advertisers use the huge audience numbers - estimated to be 115 million - to their advantage, paying a reported US$7 million ($11.4m) for a 30 second commercial slot during the game.

So, with such a limited time frame, how do the brands make a lasting impression? More often than not, it includes bringing in some very familiar faces - like Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

The former Friends stars have teamed up with Uber Eats this year for a hilarious commercial that sees The Morning Show star forgetting she ever worked with Schwimmer.

Starting the commercial, Aniston receives an Uber Eats order from a set worker who says they “didn’t know you could get all this stuff on Uber Eats” causing the Hollywood heavyweight to reply, “Well, you know what they say, in order to remember something, you’ve got to forget something else.”

Released last week, the ad then follows the actress - and other famous faces, forgetting something about their life so they have enough room in their head to remember about the Uber Eats delivery service.

After Aniston receives her delivery, Schwimmer spots his former co-star and calls out “Jen” as he attempts to go in for a hug, but instead of receiving a warm welcome, Aniston asks, “have we met?”.

A confused Schwimmer reminds her they worked together for a decade, but Aniston has clearly forgotten her Friends days. “You still don’t remember, do you?” Schwimmer asks the actress who confirms she doesn’t.

“I hate this town,” he exclaims as Aniston walks away saying under her breath, “Like I could forget 10 years of my life.”

Also featured in the ad is David Beckham forgetting which girl group his wife Victoria was in, saying “Remember when you used to be a pepper lady”, while Usher forgets he is performing at the halftime show nonchalantly exclaiming, “I hope I get to play a halftime show some day man”.

It’s just one of many commercials being released in anticipation of this year’s Super Bowl with other brands teaming up with the cast of Suits, Post Malone and even Christopher Walken.

Here are the best 2024 Super Bowl commercials:

Uber Eats

As well as their hilarious commercial with the former Friends stars, Uber Eats also teamed up with David and Victoria Beckham to recreate an iconic moment from the Beckham Netflix documentary where the soccer legend calls out his wife as she describes her “middle-class” upbringing.

Pringles

Teaming up with Chris Pratt - and his large moustache, the potato chip giant shows the actor buying some Pringles with the shop worker telling him he looks like the character on the packet. Moments later, the star’s agent books him for a role in a historical drama about “Mr. P,” presumably the Pringles icon.

Oreo

Do you always struggle when making a decision? This Oreo ad may be for you. Featuring a cameo by world-famous “momager” Kris Jenner, the commercial shows many people throughout history twisting an Oreo to help them make big decisions - including whether the Kardashians should star in a new reality show in the mid-2000s.

BIC lighter

Willie Nelson jumps on a video call with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart in this commercial to tell them all about the advantages of BIC’s “most borrowed lighter”, the EZ Reach lighter.

Mountain Dew

It’s all about “having a blast” with this hilarious Mountain Dew commercial. Following Aubrey Plaza and her iconic deadpan delivery, the ad shows the actress enjoying the drink in all kinds of situations before she is joined by one of her “Parks and Recreation” co-stars.

Doritos

Featuring Jenna Ortega, Doritos focused their commercial on their Dinamita flavour showing two older ladies, Dina and Mita, chasing down actor Danny Ramirez after he took the last bag of the tasty chip.

BMW

BMW has gone all out for their Super Bowl commercial claiming double the allocated time slot with a 60-second ad for its electric BMW i5 car. Featuring actor Christopher Walken throughout the day, it sees him imitated by every person he comes across finishing on the tagline “There’s only one Christopher Walken. And only one ultimate driving machine.”

E.L.F cosmetics

The brand has earned a reputation in the beauty industry for its affordable products, now they’ve teamed up with Suits’ stars Rick Hoffman and Gina Torres, Judge Judy and Meghan Trainer to prove just how glowy your skin can be with their halo glow liquid filter.

Bud Light

This year the beer brand’s commercial is all about granting wishes. Like BMW, it has branched out for a 60-second slot in which the main character is a “genie” who grants wishes to drinkers - including musician Post Malone, former NFL star Peyton Manning, and UFC CEO Dana White, on a wild night out.

Booking.com

The travel booking site has partnered with Tina Fey who uses body doubles to try out all the choices available on the website. Like all Fey productions, the commercial includes a comedic undertone with actress Glenn Close stealing the star’s line.



