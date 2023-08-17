Comedian Michael Rapaport has revealed a staggering detail about the former golden couple’s 2000 wedding. Photo / Getty images

More than two decades have flown by since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt tied the knot — and Michael Rapaport has lifted the lid on the high-profile nuptials, sharing new, never-heard-before details about the 2000s wedding.

While on an episode of Watch What Happens Live last weekend, Rapaport was asked what he thought about Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy’s hosting capabilities in the Hamptons, specifically, her idea to serve caviar on Pringles.

“Any time you’re serving caviar, let me know,” Rapaport told the camera.

“I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding. They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over.”

Andy Cohen was stunned by the confession, seeing as though the comedian had never before spoken publicly about the iconic noughties couple’s Malibu wedding during his many appearances on The Clubhouse.

“How have you been on the show 87 times, and I’ve never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?” Cohen asked, to which Rapaport responded, “Well, we dropped it now and I’m still eating the caviar from that — I was shovelling it down.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during happier times. Photo / Getty Images

He went on to say that “Billy Preston performed” and then joked that there were “a lot of bucks there”.

The question on everybody’s minds: how did Rapaport score an invite to the wedding of the century? Well, the actor guest-starred on Friends back in 1999 as Phoebe’s (Lisa Kudrow) police officer boyfriend. And a few years before his appearance on the hit sitcom, he featured in the 1993 movie True Romance alongside Pitt.

Aniston and Pitt said “I do” in July 2000 and announced their divorce five years later. The Babylon actor went on to marry his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, whom he was with from 2004-16. Meanwhile, Aniston was married to Justin Theroux from 2011-18.

Pitt and Aniston are still amicable to this day, reuniting in 2020 for a virtual table reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, where they portrayed love interests.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the premiere of the film Erin Brockovich in Los Angeles in 2000. Photo / Getty Images

During the reading, the pair had to act out a risqué scene in which Aniston’s character walks in on Pitt’s in a less-than-ideal situation.

“It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” Aniston later confessed on The Howard Stern Show when discussing the table reading session.

“We speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be.”