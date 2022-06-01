A beloved 1980s power-pop staple is experiencing a dramatic resurgence in the charts, thanks to the smash-hit TV show Stranger Things.
Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) featured as the soundtrack for a scene in the opening episode of the hotly anticipated 4th season of the sci-fi adventure drama, which dropped on Netflix last week.
The song becomes an important plot point by episode 4, as it's revealed to be the favourite tune of the grieving Max Mayfield – played by Sadie Sink.
It goes on to be the centrepiece of what has become one of the most lauded scenes of the new season – but you'll have to watch it yourself to find out why.
The use of the song has exposed the English art-pop songstress to a whole new generation of fans, quickly going viral on TikTok and entering Spotify's top 50 trending tracks.
The song also shot up the iTunes charts to land at number one a mere 48 hours after the season premiere, far surpassing its Billboard peak of 30 when it was first released in 1985.
Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder donned a Kate Bush pin at the recent premiere of the new season, telling USA Today that she's been "obsessed with [Bush] since I was a little girl".
"I've also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set, wearing my Kate Bush T-shirts," she said.
"In my school, you had to dress down for P.E., and sometimes I just wouldn't. I'd just sit there with my headphones listening to her. She's a hero of mine."