Kate Bush is back to No.1 and it's all thanks to the latest season of Stranger Things. Photo / Getty Images

A beloved 1980s power-pop staple is experiencing a dramatic resurgence in the charts, thanks to the smash-hit TV show Stranger Things.

Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) featured as the soundtrack for a scene in the opening episode of the hotly anticipated 4th season of the sci-fi adventure drama, which dropped on Netflix last week.

The song becomes an important plot point by episode 4, as it's revealed to be the favourite tune of the grieving Max Mayfield – played by Sadie Sink.

It goes on to be the centrepiece of what has become one of the most lauded scenes of the new season – but you'll have to watch it yourself to find out why.

The use of the song has exposed the English art-pop songstress to a whole new generation of fans, quickly going viral on TikTok and entering Spotify's top 50 trending tracks.

Stranger Things 4 has dominated streaming numbers this week. Photo / Netflix

The song also shot up the iTunes charts to land at number one a mere 48 hours after the season premiere, far surpassing its Billboard peak of 30 when it was first released in 1985.

i just have to say the inclusion of kate bush’s running up that hill (a deal with god) in stranger things 4 episode 4 changed the trajectory of my life and permanently altered my brain chemistry thank you kate bush thank you sadie sink — ⁂ (@gob1inatrix) May 28, 2022

It’s been less than 36 hours since Stranger Things 4 dropped and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is all over TikTok. It’s beautiful that people’s biggest takeaways from Stranger Things 4 is Kate Bush’s impeccable artistry. — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) May 29, 2022

every person I know including miss stranger things herself uses Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill as a song about death and longing and grief but Kate herself is like oh yeah it’s about two spouses swapping genders so they can understand each other better in their relationship — nebula should have killed thanos (@gwenstacying) May 28, 2022

Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder donned a Kate Bush pin at the recent premiere of the new season, telling USA Today that she's been "obsessed with [Bush] since I was a little girl".

"I've also for the last seven years been dropping hints on set, wearing my Kate Bush T-shirts," she said.

"In my school, you had to dress down for P.E., and sometimes I just wouldn't. I'd just sit there with my headphones listening to her. She's a hero of mine."