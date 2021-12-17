Straight Up: Edward Cowley AKA Buckwheat opens up on adversity and entertaining

As Buckwheat, Edward Cowley has entertained thousands of New Zealanders. Photo / Supplied.

Entertainer and community worker Edward Cowley - better known as his drag persona, Buckwheat - has opened up about his 30-plus years in the drag and entertainment industry, and the importance of commitment to his communities.

In this week's episode of the newly released NZ Herald Podcast series, Straight Up, hosts Niva Retimanu and Beatrice Faumuina chat with Edward about career, culture and service to his community.

As a child, Cowley always knew who he was. "I always knew I was gay. I always knew, from a toddler."

Edward Cowley during the day time and in his night time life as Buckwheat. Photo / Supplied

However, growing up in a religious Pacific household meant that knowing who he was didn't come without its challenges. Cowley talked about the resilience he developed as a child to forge his own identity.

"Growing up in an environment where faith and family are first and foremost, when you know that you're an outsider ... It's a massive struggle. I want to please the lord and I want to please my family but ultimately, I need to take my own journey."

Despite having a prominent career as an entertainer, Cowley splits his time working as a health and wellbeing advocate, stemming from his "love for community".

He reflected on the height of the HIV/Aids epidemic in New Zealand and how there was lack of support for Pacific people. This acted as a catalyst to Cowley's love for serving his people.

"There was a natural segue from working in the clubs for young Pacific people that were coming, to 'why don't we talk about our health, why don't we get together and form a support group' ... for Pacific gay men or gay people that were often in the same situation."

Now Cowley continues his work for his communities through the NZ Aids Foundation and NZ drag scene and attributes his success to hard work.

"If you're gonna do something, do it to the best of your ability ... Do your homework and be dedicated towards it."

Straight Up with Niva and Beatrice is a NZ Herald podcast.

