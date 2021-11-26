Voyager 2021 media awards
Entertainment

Beatrice Faumuina and Niva Retimanu on friendship, firsts and their new podcast, Straight Up

15 minutes to read
Friends Niva Retimanu (left) and Beatrice Faumuina have launched a new podcast Straight Up, in which they talk to well-known New Zealanders about adversity and resilience. Photo/Brett Phibbs

By
Kim Knight

Feature Writer

An Olympian and a newsreader walk into a radio studio . . . Kim Knight follows Niva Retimanu and Beatrice Faumuina as they create Straight Up, the podcast that takes them outside their comfort zone

