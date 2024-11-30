Soul-singing icon Stevie Wonder, 74, closed the Glastonbury festival in 2010 and reports in March said talks to bring him back to one of its top slots collapsed after the performer pulled the plug on a deal to appear.
But The Sun is now reporting Glastonbury chief Emily Eavis, 45, is working to get the singer “signed, sealed and delivered” to its famous Pyramid Stage in 2025.
The publication added talk of a return for Stevie was rife at the Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse in Camden, London, on Thursday (November 28, 2024).
Insiders apparently said his team are “confident” he will be able to make it to the festival next summer.