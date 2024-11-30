A source told The Sun: “Emily was so close to securing Stevie last year.

“The deal was basically done and his name was put onto the draft posters. When it fell apart because of his schedule, it was a nightmare for everyone involved – and Stevie was gutted.

“There is now the chance he could come back next summer to headline the Pyramid Stage. Talks are ongoing.”

A separate insider told The Sun at the time the paper reported Stevie had allegedly pulled out of a comeback to the festival after his 2010 appearance, “The mood behind the scenes is fraught, to say the least. Emily is desperate to pull off another top line-up, but right now, everywhere she turns is hit with issues.

“She’s doing everything she can to deliver for music lovers and still hopes Stevie and his team can be won over, but it’s not looking good.”

Stevie’s return in 2025 would be the first time the singer has performed thereafter he played the 40th anniversary celebrations of Glastonbury.

Fans still gush over his set, which saw more than 100,000 revellers swarming to the Pyramid stage area to watch him sing a string of hits.