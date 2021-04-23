Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Steve Braunias: Kiwi cowboy John Hore Grenell is in dementia care - and releasing new music

14 minutes to read
John Hore Grenell and daughter Amiria Hore on April 20. Photo / George Heard

John Hore Grenell and daughter Amiria Hore on April 20. Photo / George Heard

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

John Hore Grenell is now in dementia care – but has released a new album. Steve Braunias profiles a country gentleman.

One of the great and most distinctive sounds in New Zealand life these past

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.