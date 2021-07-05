Stephen Dorff has said he is 'embarrassed' for Scarlett Johansson appearing in Black Widow

Stephen Dorff says he is "embarrassed" for Scarlett Johansson. Photo / Getty Images

Actor Stephen Dorff has launched an extraordinary attack on Hollywood and Scarlett Johansson, saying he is "embarrassed" by her movie choices.

The 47-year-old slammed Johansson, 36, and her current blockbuster Black Widow while promoting his new sports film Embattled, suggesting that he looks for higher quality material than the Oscar-nominee.

"I still hunt out the good s**t because I don't want to be in Black Widow," he told the Independent. "It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I'm embarrassed for those people. I'm embarrassed for Scarlett!"

Dorff went on to suggest that Johansson had sold-out by signing on to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite the fact that he himself has also appeared in the MCU.

"I'm sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I'm embarrassed for her. I don't want to be in those movies. I really don't. I'll find that kid director that's gonna be the next Kubrick and I'll act for him instead," he said.

Stephen Dorff slammed Scarlett Johansson for her role in Black Widow. Photo / Getty Images

Dorff starred in the 1998 adaptation of the comic character Blade alongside Wesley Snipes.

Johansson was paid $15 million for her Black Widow solo film, and she is said to have a net worth of around $165m.

Dorff went on to attack Hollywood and this year's Oscars ceremony.

"This year's Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen," he said. "My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don't have a clue what they're doing. You have filmmakers that don't have a clue what they're doing. We're all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film – it's all one big clusterf*** of content now.'"

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff. Photo / Disney

He went on to say that he fired his agents when they tried to talk him out of appearing in Cecil B DeMented by indie director John Waters.

"When I've needed money, sure, I've done a couple of weeks on a movie that I didn't wanna do. See, I like money too, because I like to buy things and I like art and real estate."