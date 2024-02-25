Actor Kenneth Mitchell has died after a five-and-a-half-year-long battle with ALS. Photo / Getty Images

After a five and a half year battle with the fatal disease ALS, Kenneth Mitchell, most well known for his role in Star Trek: Discovery, has died age 49.

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died age 49.

The Captain Marvel actor’s death was announced on his official X page earlier today by his family with a statement reading, “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend.”

A series of photos was included in the post with one showing Mitchell receiving cheek kisses from his two young children, Lilah and Kallum. Other photos included more information about the star’s life.

KENNETH A. MITCHELL

25.11.1974 ~ 24.02.2024



With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend. pic.twitter.com/CdknbeFWQm — Kenneth Mitchell (@MrKenMitchell) February 25, 2024

Mitchell died after a five-and-a-half-year-long battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), an illness he revealed in 2020 during an interview with People magazine.

At the time, he told the publication, “I think it, over time, became the theme of us accepting this with grace - trying to see the beauty in it, in a way. I’ll never forget, one of my Star Trek co-stars told me, because they had dealt with some trying times with illnesses and stuff, and I remember them communicating to me, saying, ‘You have a choice. You can look at this in many different ways, but maybe try to look at this like a gift where you get to experience life in a way that most people don’t.’”

🚨 R.I.P #StarTrekDiscovery's Kenneth Mitchell!



Sadly, Kenneth Mitchell has passed away. He portrayed the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, in #StarTrek: Discovery! pic.twitter.com/zfGH98TInl — Trek Central (@TheTrekCentral) February 25, 2024

ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. It often begins with muscle twitching or arm or leg weakness.

Eventually the fatal illness results in muscle deterioration so severe a person cannot move, speak, eat and breathe.

During the star’s two-decade-long career, he played the memorable Star Trek: Discovery character Aurelio. The character used a hoverchair in the series after the actor’s illness saw him require a wheelchair fulltime.

Elsewhere in his lengthy career, which saw him cast in more than 50 roles, he played Joseph Danvers in Captain Marvel and most recently starred in the Jeff Bridges-fronted series, The Old Man.

The actor leaves behind his two children and his wife Susan.







