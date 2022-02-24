AnnaLynne McCord posted a video asking for peace between Russia and Ukraine. Video / AnnaLynne McCord via Twitter

AnnaLynne McCord posted a video asking for peace between Russia and Ukraine. Video / AnnaLynne McCord via Twitter

AnnaLynne McCord has shocked fans with a bizarre video addressing Vladimir Putin.

The 90210 actress has been scorned as tone-deaf for the strange video she posted to her Twitter account in which she apologises for not being Putin's mother, saying, "Dear President Vladimir Putin, I'm so sorry that I was not your mother,"

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

"If I was a mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light," the star stated.

"Never would this story's plight, the world unfurled before our eyes, a pure demise of nation sitting peaceful under the night sky. If I was your mother, the world would have been warm."

McCord went on to say she couldn't imagine the "soul-stealing pain" Putin felt as a child to believe that he "lived in a cruel, unjust world".

"If I was your mother, if the world was cold, I'd have died to make you warm … I'd have died to give you life," she continued, later saying she could not believe she was born too late to be Putin's mother.

"I know if I was your mother, that would be a start toward the awareness of what a powerful being of light you could be. I cannot believe I was born too late, in a different place."

Fans quickly replied to McCord's tweet, with some saying they understood she meant well while others began mocking her with parody videos of her statement.

Others have compared McCord to Gal Gadot, who was mocked for her "tone-deaf" contribution to a celebrity cover of John Lennon's Imagine during the Covid-19 pandemic..

SAME tone deaf energy as this bs from the start of the pandemic 😭 pic.twitter.com/VW6oV3J6uC — 𝔰𝔞𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔞♥ (@s4hana_ox) February 24, 2022

A Twitter user replied sarcastically with "This will definitely stop him! you are so strong and brave AnnaLynne McCord," while another replied with a picture saying "So you've decided to tweet this. Here's why you shouldn't have."

Russia invaded Ukraine yesterday after ignoring diplomatic efforts. Many countries, including New Zealand, have banded together to condemn the attack stating it is a "pointless" loss of life.

The invasion posed a significant threat to the region and could trigger a humanitarian and refugee crisis.