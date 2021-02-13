Spy: Win tickets to party with the stars of NZ music

Lorde performing at All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in May 2018 in London, England. Photo / File

It's the most exclusive party of 2021 so far — and Spy can get you in the door.

Spy has two tickets to give away to the hottest party of the year where you will rub shoulders with stars of the music industry. It is hoped superstar Lorde will be there.

The invite-only event is limited to 250 A-listers. It's a fundraiser presented by Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour for charity MusicHelps.

Lorde and Neil Finn are patrons of the charity, which is dedicated to changing lives by providing support and assistance to people in the music industry experiencing hardship, illness or distress.

Finn is touring so won't be in attendance. However, organisers hope Lorde will make an appearance as well as producer Joel Little, Adele's famous makeup artist Michael Ashton, Boh Runga and a swathe of the well-heeled.

Organisers will be hoping guests dig deep at the amazing auction items on offer. Recording time at Finn's Roundhead Studios is up for grabs, as is a 15-piece vinyl collection of New Zealand music curated by a local artist, along with a number of exclusive experiences donated by luxury hotel Sofitel, which is hosting the Auckland waterfront event, including an "at-home" Michelin-starred chef and sommelier experience.

Spy understands there will be live performances from industry stalwarts Hollie Smith, Tami Neilson and Troy Kingi .

Guests will be invited to continue their evening at one of the after-parties held at the Sofitel at La Maree Restaurant, Sabrage Bar and — for a winning high roller from the auction — a private party for 12 at Lost Property bar, a new kind of speakeasy. The dozen revellers will enjoy Champagne and a chance to take over the decks from resident DJ Dick Johnson.

"MusicHelps aims to ensure New Zealand continues to have a viable and thriving music industry once our borders have opened up to international acts again in the future," says the charity's general manager Peter Dickens. "The L'art de la Musique event will celebrate the talent in our industry and further support members of our community who continue to face hardship."

Please enter at nzherald.co.nz/win. Entries close Sunday, February 21.

* Be in to win one double pass to L'art de la Musique with Spy. Entry is open to residents of Auckland, aged 18 years or older.