Will Clarke Gayford return to Treasure Island? Photo / Michael Craig

He’s back hosting TVNZ’s Moving Houses, but could Clarke Gayford also be on the next incarnation of Celebrity Treasure Island, Treasure Island: Fans vs Faves?

Bree Tomasel and her new co-host Jayden Daniels will hit our screens on TVNZ 2 in January, commandeering eight super fans and eight favourites from the many household names who have taken part in the franchise over more than 20 years.

Sources on the show are tight-lipped on who’s in the “faves” cast but tell Spy there is a smattering of celebrities from the pre-2010 shows, with a majority from the past three seasons. We are told a season winner is among the cast.

The vintage crop includes dozens of names like Gayford, Sally Ridge, Hayley Holt, Erika Takacs, Monty Betham, Jay-Jay Feeney, Dominic Harvey, Aja Rock, Nicky Watson, Louise Wallace, Dominic Bowden, Stacey Morrison and Josh Kronfeld. Although Gayford placed well in his season, well before he entered into a relationship with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, it is highly unlikely he will appear on a second reality show full of hijinks when she is fighting an election later in the year.

Bree Tomasel and Jayden Daniels are the new hosting duo of Treasure Island Fans vs. Faves. Photo / TVNZ

Kronfeld and Holt won their seasons, however, Holt has been busy with her new baby boy, Raven. So, our money is on a welcome return to prime time by Kronfeld.

Readers won’t have to go on too much of a time warp with guests from the latest rebooted three seasons with names like Art Green, Matty McLean, Chris Parker, Edna Swart, Sam Wallace, Courtenay Louise, Dame Susan Devoy, Troy Flavell, Kim Crossman and Lance Savali.

Wallace, the 2019 winner, would be fun to have back on screens as would Parker, last year’s winner.

Our money is on a return for McLean - he is famous for being New Zealand’s biggest celebrity Survivor fan and he trail-blazed into the CTI reboot too - but didn’t take out the win.

The new season sees production back in Fiji, which Tomasel says was incredible and it was surreal to be back where it all started – and she says, bringing her new sidekick Daniels along for the ride was really fun.

“Jayden is such a big fan of the show, so to see his face light up as he got to see the behind-the-scenes inner workings was really special.”

Tomasel says the cast is absolutely incredible.

“Throwing in all your favourites with big personalities into one big melting pot - you can imagine how that turned out - it didn’t disappoint.”

As for the fans, she says they can tell you every little thing or quote from the show and it makes for quite the explosion of amazing gameplay.