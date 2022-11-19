Black Fern Stacey Fluhler is nominated for her presenting role on Māori TV’s Te Ao Toa. Photo / Supplied

Black Fern Stacey Fluhler is nominated for her presenting role on Māori TV’s Te Ao Toa. Photo / Supplied

Will being a Rugby World Cup champion help Black Fern Stacey Fluhler become the New Zealand Television Awards’ Personality of the Year?

Fluhler - who is not only part of New Zealand’s favourite team of the moment - is nominated for her presenting role on Māori TV’s Te Ao Toa.

Public voting for the award closed this week and most of the nominees have done both interesting and cute shout-outs to bring out their vote.

Shortland Street star Rebekah Randell is up against her brother-in-law, Clinton Randell, for his trifecta of hosting roles on Three.

The pair did a video together - Rebekah claiming her featuring on Shorty five nights a week made her more viable than Clinton’s three shows - and vice versa. Their humorous “vote-for-me” video had Clinton campaigning while on the toilet.

Rebekah has a rivalry with Shorty co-star Courtenay Louise, who is nominated for both the soap and Celebrity Treasure Island - where she was a finalist.

Courtenay Louise. Photo / Supplied

Louise told her followers that it had been a crazy year and she was honoured with the nomination and appreciated all their love and support.

Meanwhile, CTI and ZM host Bree Tomasel told her fans if they could spare a minute to chuck a vote her way - “It would mean the world”.

Hauraki’s Jeremy Wells is nominated for Seven Sharp and Taskmaster and Newshub’s Mike McRoberts is nominated - but neither seems to have gone into overdrive to campaign.

McRoberts opening up about his reo journey, receiving his moko and introducing his fiancee Heidi Ettema on a women’s mag cover may have elevated his appeal out of the news chair.

Journalist Patrick Gower. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fellow Newshub newsman Patrick Gower is nominated for his work on The Project and his documentary-style shows. He has campaigned for a win as well as he has for any story he has put together. He showed his followers a montage of his news work - dating back to when he was a newbie.

“I’ve come a long way since 2010,” he told fans on Instagram.

“From a bit of a battler in my #teenagedirtbag reporter phase to nominee for NZTV Personality of the Year. It has been quite a journey.”

MasterChef NZ judge Nadia Lim is nominated as is comedian Pax Assadi - the funny man who has been on a multitude of shows this year. However, his nomination is for work on his laugh-out-loud semi-biographical Raised by Refugees.

Spy looks forward to seeing the finalists on the red carpet this Thursday for the biggest night in entertainment at Shed 10 with more than 700 guests attending.