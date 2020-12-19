Spy: Why Auckland is THE place to party for New Year's

It'll be fireworks in Auckland as the city celebrates the New Year with a bang.

Auckland's hottest hospo spots are turning it on for New Year's Eve celebrations.

The stylishly cool set will be booking themselves spots at the newly opened QT Hotel at the Viaduct. The Rooftop Bar has an A-List of DJs, including Tim Phin, Paris is Burning and Bevan Keys, of Nice'n'Urlich. Cocktails will be flowing as well as Mediterranean-inspired canapes by chef Sean Connolly.

Their Perch Package for groups of more than six has already sold out, but there are still plenty of Mingle tickets left - including an offer for two tickets, a King Room for the night and breakfast for two at Connolly's restaurant, Esther, including one Bloody Mary cocktail per person.

The new Park Hyatt hotel is encouraging guests to dust off their gowns and eat like royalty with a three-course sharing menu at Onemata Restaurant. The hotel has the best view of the Sky Tower's midnight fireworks display - and the party continues at the Captain's Bar.

Restaurants Ostro, Soul Bar and Bistro, Euro, Botswana Butchery and The Sugar Club all have high-quality food, beverage and entertainment offerings - but Josh and Helen Emett's new restaurant, Onslow, offers the best views with its outlook from Princes St back to the city. Their 7.45pm sitting promises a five-course meal and Laurent-Perrier champagne on arrival and as the clock strikes midnight. Commercial Bay venues Saxon + Parole and Liquorette have teamed up so punters can roam between the two with live music, food stations and a champagne lounge.

For the serious party animals, the Britomart Block Party is back. Venues include, AV Club, Saturdays, Caretaker, Side Door, Roukai Lane, the VIP Festival Tent in Britomart Square and the Festival Stage on Galway St. The entertainment list is as long as the night and features sets from Dick Johnson, P-Money, State of Mind, Concord Dawn and Benny Boy.