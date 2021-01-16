Spy: Where the stars will watch the America's Cup

Waterbourne rooftop bar in Takapuna is the place to be to watch the America's Cup races.

Auckland has a new rooftop bar at Takapuna Beach — the perfect place to watch the America's Cup.

Waterbourne Beach Festival is opening The Long White rooftop, which will provide two levels for eating, drinking and dancing with views of the racing from the shoreline.

The rooftop can hold 300 people and launches on February 27 and will remain on Takapuna Beach until March 21.

Event organiser Laurence Carey says Waterbourne is the only event of its kind, involving everyone with a passion for the water.

"We are looking forward to providing a unique experience with world-class food and beverage to match," he says.

Sir Dave Dobbyn is one of 30 musical acts performing at Waterbourne.

Waterbourne has more than 30 musical acts, including Dave Dobbyn, SACHI, Tami Neilson, Marlin's Dreaming and Kings. Carey says it will be New Zealand's biggest beach festival — part of Auckland Unlimited's Summernova Programme, designed to wrap around the America's Cup racing.

Also on offer for beach lovers are a range of activities, including the Paddle Boarding Nationals and Tip Top Paddle Ninja Games. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at waterbourne.co.nz