Spy: Top designers keep you warm for a good cause

Antonia Prebble modelling Hailwood's Breast Cancer Cure sweatshirt.

Fourteen of New Zealand's top designers have made buying a long-sleeve T-shirt or a sweatshirt the perfect way to keep warm, look stylish — and support Breast Cancer CURE for their first-ever winter collection.

Among the designers are celebrity favourites Adrian Hailwood, Juliette Hogan, Kathryn Wilson and Caitlin Crisp, all of whom have added their fashionable touch so their customers can seek out another way of wearing their label for a worthy cause, the Tees for a Cure campaign.

Actor Antonia Prebble, who often wears Hailwood's beautiful gowns to award nights and premieres, looks comfy casual modelling a Hailwood tee.

"Antonia is one of my favourite people to dress. I've worked with her on many of her red-carpet events and award evenings — she is extraordinary," says Hailwood.

"It's an honour to be part of the Tees for a Cure campaign. I chose to use my Horse logo that is 15 years old and very special to me," he says.

Adrian Hailwood models the Breast Cancer Cure sweatshirt.

The former Westside star, who is also an ambassador for Breast Cancer CURE, is thrilled to see so many of the country's best designers come together to raise vital funds to help find a cure for breast cancer.

"The public response to the Tees for a Cure Campaign has been so strong, the Tees always sell out so my advice to anyone who wants to get one is don't delay, order yours today," Prebble says.

CEO of Breast Cancer CURE Sonja de Mari says the support shown from New Zealanders up and down the country for their Tees For a Cure campaign last year was incredible.

"We're so excited to share the new winter Tees for a Cure collection. We feel very lucky to be supported by our amazing local designers who have been so supportive, offering their artwork for the new winter styles," de Mari says.

She adds that to ensure every dollar possible goes towards Breast Cancer research, the BCC team manages the T-shirt production process from beginning to end - picking and packing every order, communicating with suppliers and supporters, and working countless hours to ensure the campaign's success.

Head to Breastcancercure.org.nz/tees-for-a-cure-winter-edit to get your hands on one of the 14 amazing designs.