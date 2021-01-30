Spy: The Year of the Star Wellness Queens

Rachel Hunter practicing yoga in the pursuit of wellness for herself and others.

Yoga goddess Rachel Hunter and wellness guru Gemma McCaw have a new queen to join their crusade to help Kiwis with their mind/body connection - US import Lauren Roxburgh, dubbed "The Body Whisperer".

Roxburgh recently relocated to NZ with Kiwi husband Gus and their two girls. She's set to light up the ever-growing 2021 wellness calendar.

Roxburgh is from Los Angeles and was a regular contributor to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle brand.

She is known as a writer and author on wellness and is an expert and coach on all things from body alignment to movement medicine and has regularly worked with Hollywood's A-List, including Paltrow and model/actress Devon Aoki in developing longer, leaner muscles.

Roxburgh's agency, Outspoken By Odd, confirmed she would join the wellness retreat circuit and perhaps host her own this year.

Lauren Roxburgh is getting in on the wellness craze.

Hunter arrived home last week, humbly grateful to be safe in NZ. Along with Roxburgh, Odd confirmed the Tour of Beauty star would be available to be booked for speaking events and guest appearances.

Her dance card for February is already pretty full in the South Island. She is a special guest at the Akaroa Retreat from the 12th and the Maruia River Retreat on the 21st and Akaroa again from the 21st. In March she will head back to Auckland to participate in the New Zealand Spirit Festival.

Gemma McCaw promoting wellness at the gym.

McCaw had a sell-out women's wellness retreat alongside Dr Sarah Anticich at the stunning Kauri Cliffs' Lodge in Northland last November.

The pair were due to reunite in March at the same venue for their second retreat, but a spokesperson from Wellness Retreats told Spy that with McCaw baby No 2 on the way, that had been cancelled. Have no fear the pair will be back for their second retreat together in October, this time at another fabulous spot in Northland, Cape Kidnappers.

McCaw and her husband Richie will have their hands full with their two children when Gemma returns to coaching wellness.