Spy: The romantic society engagement helped along by an Olympian

The moment Israel Whitely proposed to Bridget O'Sullivan.

A romantic society engagement was helped along nicely by Paralympic multiple-gold medallist Liam Malone last weekend.

Mega successful Auckland businessman Israel Whitley got down on one knee to propose to daughter of racing royalty, Georgia O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan's parents are legendary jockey Lance and Waikato horse breeding blueblood Bridgette. Whitley, 27, is the founder of Aotearoa Labour Hire, ALH.

The young couple met at a bar in Auckland a few summers back and since then have been turning heads around town, especially at O'Sullivan's natural turf, the Auckland Racing Club.

O'Sullivan tells Spy she thought there might have been a proposal in the works in a couple of months on an overseas trip they have planned.

"We just went out for a drink in Ponsonby, and Iz said, let's go and have a cheeseboard on the deck at home and watch the sunset before heading back out to dinner."

What awaited the 24-year-old marketing manager was a beautiful surprise.

"My heart rate and nerves hit a personal best that's for sure, and I'd told everyone leading up to it, my mates and colleagues at ALH, so it would have been a tough pill to swallow if it was a no," Whitley says.

Cheers to newly engaged Bridget O'Sullivan and Israel Whitely.

He held his hands over his partner's eyes as they walked in the door of their Grey Lynn home, grabbed the ring and walked her across the living room over rose petals on to the deck before getting on his knee and presenting her with the very impressive large diamond.

Whitley was very modest when talking about his ring choice.

"I wanted to get a ring that would suit G really well and something she will love forever. I was really happy with how it all came together. The process was actually really interesting and pretty special, getting it designed and made. I knew she would want something simple and timeless."

O'Sullivan gave Spy a lovely insight into his proposal words.

"Izzy said, 'Before you turn around, I want you to know that I love you so much, you are the love of my life and nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life with you, and this is the part where you turn around and I propose to you'. I turned around, and then he said, 'Will you marry me?' So special."

She answered, "a trillion times yes".

Many of their family and close friends arrived to celebrate the newly engaged couple, with both enthusing it was very special and a day they would never forget.

Israel Whitely and Georgia O'Sullivan's engagement came together with some help from Liam Malone.

And that's where Whitley needed his best mate Malone, who helped him with all the logistics and co-ordination from rose petals to staggering the guests' arrival to surprise O'Sullivan once she had said yes. Malone ran the surprise proposal and party smoother than any Olympic race with the help of co-conspirator, his partner, former Newshub reporter Madison Reidy, the pair skilfully filmed the evening's action on video and stills.

The combination of the two elements not only surprised O'Sullivan, it also overwhelmed her and she says the only thing she felt was out of the ordinary was the sensation of the rose petals under her feet.

O'Sullivan is the marketing manager of her mother's wedding and events venue, The Red Barn in the Waikato. She says that even if her busy fiance had another five hours in his day, he would work them, but he always has time for her and helping her with her work.

"Iz is very focused and always looking for the next step in business. I love what Iz does, and I do my part in supporting him. We make a great team. He amazes me how much he can juggle with a smile. He always accompanies me on my trips to The Red Barn to meet with newly engaged couples looking to get married."

The only thing Whitley is yet to get quite as passionate about as O'Sullivan and her famous racing family, is jumping in on a winner or two, but dad Lance is sure to twist his arm over time.