The Block Redemption Teams 2022. From left: Maree and James Steele, Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy, Quinn and Ben Alexandre, Stacy Middleton and Adam Middleton. Photo / Supplied

The Block Redemption Teams 2022. From left: Maree and James Steele, Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy, Quinn and Ben Alexandre, Stacy Middleton and Adam Middleton. Photo / Supplied

Among the four teams looking for a second chance on The Block NZ: Redemption series, two are part of the programme's folklore, having experienced devastation and disasters on auction night.

Season 3's Quinn and Ben Alexandre had the rest of New Zealand cringing with them when they only made $10,000 profit after slogging it out for months in Point Chevalier in 2014.

Their competitors - and that season's winners Alex and Corban Walls, who made $307,000 - famously and generously gifted the Alexandres $30,000.

Eight years later, the Alexandres tell Spy they are grateful for the opportunity to do it all again.

"The Block experience has been a big part of our adult life and we are going to grab it with both hands. This is going to show our kids what you can achieve when you really set your mind on something and go all-in," they tell Spy.

The couple discovered they were expecting their first child, Cooper, now 7, during their first season and have since had a daughter, Daisy, 5. They have moved house eight times in those years.

The Alexandre's have continued renovating since their time on the TV and have a new build on the way in Christchurch. Any boost to their funds from the Redemption season will go a long way to bringing some stability to their children's lives, they say.

Also back from Season 3 are Maree and James Steele who made $147,000 profit in Point Chevalier - and although they hope to win, they say it's the experience they love.

"Building a home should be fun. It's an experience not everyone gets to do.

"We have learned that not everyone walks away from The Block enjoying their experience. We're grateful to be back and this time we want to take it in more, enjoy the process and hopefully do well."

The Steeles say the competition is looking tough and past competitors have come back stronger, especially the couples with interiors experience under their belts, who are the ones to watch this season.

Season 8's Adam Middleton and Stacy Stacy Middleton are dab hands at interiors. They were the critics' choice duo and loved by the judges. But feeling the love wasn't enough for them. They and two other teams made no profit from their Kingsland builds in the auction shocker from 2019.

The couple, who married earlier this year in Queenstown, say coming back is less about redemption and more about the chance to create another house together that they can walk away from proudly.

"The chance to create a full new house from scratch is one of the main drawcards for us; some cash at the end would be the cherry on top."

The pair say they are each other's harshest critics and that their biggest competition is themselves.

The last team coming back, Chloe Hes and Ben Speedy, are an amalgamation from competing teams on Season 7 in 2018 - a season that sparked rumours of romance during the builds in Hobsonville Point.

At the time Speedy and his former teammate Tom Waalkens addressed the rumours floating about themselves, and Hes and her former teammate Emily Blanchett.

Those hoping for a reality TV romance were disappointed when the boys quashed the carry-on, telling a women's magazine they were all "just friends".

Hes and Speedy made $11,500 and $57,000 respectively from their efforts, with Hes and Blanchett finishing last.

As Blanchett was unable to make the starting line for this season's build, Hes roped in Speedy, who flummoxed the judges with his architectural vision.

Since last being on our screens Chloe Hes and her long-term partner Angus White have welcomed their 2-year-old son Noah.

Speedy, who loves having a good time on set, says the lack of sleep is again a problem and his biggest threat on the show is the return of tough judge extraordinaire, Jason Bonham.