Spy: Swedish popstar Tove Lo in NZ with her Kiwi hubby

Pop star Tove Lo and hubby Charlie Twaddle have been partying in Auckland. Photo: Instagram

Swedish pop export Tove Lo is in New Zealand with her LA-based Kiwi husband, creative director Charlie Twaddle — and Spy sources say they've been partying up a storm.

After dating for four years, the pair married last July in the States. Lo, known for her own ballads like Habits (Stay High) and Bitches, is also famous for her collaborations.

She helped write Ellie Goulding's Grammy-nominated hit, Love Me Like You do, as well as working on other songs and tracks with famous artists and singers such as Kylie Minogue, Martin Garrix, Icona Pop and our own Lorde and Broods.

Tove Lo and Charlie Twaddle DJing at Marc Moores Party. Photo: Instagram

Auckland native Twaddle flatted with Broods' Caleb Nott, who featured in the couple's wedding photos.

Since leaving MIQ, the couple have been seen out and about in Auckland. Spy understands they are in town for a month to catch up with friends and family before they return to Hollywood.

Lo has been hanging out with Stolen Girlfriends Club designer Marc Moore and modelled the label to her 1.7 million followers on Instagram. In early March, just before the last Auckland lockdown, Moore and fiancee Lucinda Croft threw a rave in their backyard in Avondale. Lo and Twaddle were the star attraction, entrancing the crowd on the decks at the outdoor house party.

Last Saturday Lo and Twaddle were seen leaving an exclusive gathering at celebrity hangout Thursdays, the Symonds St private members bar with a strict no-camera policy, where A-Listers go to party.