Toni Street and Josh Emett will be the smiling faces for the ASB Classic in January. Photo / Supplied

Among the world-class tennis stars, Toni Street and Josh Emett will be the smiling faces for the ASB Classic in January.

The Hits Breakfast host and the A-list chef are the ambassadors for the women’s and men’s tournaments, which have been resting since early 2020.

“Being an ambassador basically means I do everything I can to let people know how incredible this event is,” Street tells Spy.

“We have had a nearly three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 and are extremely lucky to have this event back and running with such an impressive field.”

Cricket was Street’s summer sport and she had the local Tarurutangi tennis courts just around the corner from her family’s dairy farm, so she grew up playing against her dad, and when she’s home in Taranaki she will often join in their business house competitions.

Street has a long history with the Classic, which she looks back on fondly.

“I did one of my first One News stories as a TVNZ intern back in 2006 there. I’ve also been a roving reporter for the LIVE coverage and hosted the event,” she says.

Emma Raducanu is Toni Street's personal favourite. Photo / Getty Images

She is super excited about the women’s tournament and says the draw is arguably the best it has ever had: “World No. 7 Coco Gauff, Sloane Stevens – who won the tournament in 2016, and my personal favourite – Emma Raducanu, who’s a rising star and won the US Open last year will be my must-watch.”

As for the men, Street says the field is super strong too, led by world No. 3 Casper Ruud, and world No. 11 Holger Rune, who this month beat Novak Djokovic.

“Rune did so as an unseeded player to win the Paris Masters. Love that he’s coming to Auckland in giant-beating form.”

ASB Classic’s new tournament director Nicolas Lamperin. Photo / Supplied

The Classic’s new tournament director, Nicolas Lamperin, a former top player agent from France, is thrilled his first year is filled with an exceptional return of international tennis at Stanley St for its 100th anniversary.

“I’m looking forward to showing the players what Auckland has to offer – great restaurants, full of culture and vibrancy plus some amazing destinations close by – like the Hauraki Gulf, Waiheke Island and the west coast beaches,” Lamperin says.

World no. 14 Cameron Norrie was raised in Auckland and should be a great help at making the players feel at home.

Emett says he has been a huge supporter of the Classic for many years and being an ambassador will come naturally.

“I love watching the tennis and playing it with my boys and know I will love helping to share the magic of the unique and much-loved tournament.”

Casper Ruud of Norway. Photo / Getty Images

He and Street point out in unison that Stanley St’s Centre Court is known as the most intimate in the world, although don’t let Street catch you talking too loudly if you’re in a box.

“If you’re eating lunch courtside, just remember the sound of cutlery clinking travels,” she says laughing.

Former MasterChef NZ judge Emett gained his physique growing up playing tennis.

“Mum and Dad played tennis socially and we had courts at school,” he says.

“I started playing more on my days off when I was in Europe and had a regular game with my French maitre d’ in New York that sometimes ended up with his storming off the court.”

Emett says those going to the Classic should expect delicious food and bars to grab a drink between games plus live entertainment at The Serve.

Street is already planning her courtside outfits and adds The Serve will also have the perfect backdrops for Instagram and TikTok content and it even has a slide – courtesy of iHeart Radio.

“The Classic is so much more than a sporting event. It’s a summer destination. In fact, you don’t even have to be a mad tennis fan to enjoy it.”

Like many, Street will be to-ing and fro-ing from holiday to catch the live on-court action.

“We are spending a couple of weeks in Taranaki with my friends and family and then my husband and I are planning to fly back to Auckland specifically to watch the women’s event,” she says.

It is a little easier for Emett, who spends a lot of January on Waiheke focusing on his restaurant, The Oyster Inn, and enjoying the beaches, and says popping over to watch the tennis is super easy.

He and wife Helen’s fine dining restaurant, Onslow, directly up the hill from Stanley St – on Princes St – will be serving a terrace pre-tennis lunch for those heading to the tennis.

“Think champagne, oysters, crayfish and Onslow’s famous delectable treats.”