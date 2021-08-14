Spy: Star's baby and TV juggle

One Lane Bridge star Jared Turner has had a busy year.

Jared Turner has been busy. In the past year he's filmed the second series of acclaimed local crime drama One Lane Bridge, made two Netflix series — and added a sixth child to his family.

The former Almighty Johnsons star is back on screens tonight alongside Joel Tobeck, Dominic Ona-Ariki and Alison Bruce, as One Lane Bridge returns to TVNZ 1.

The 43-year-old says this season of One Lane Bridge shifts the drama towards the ramifications of rural planning and development in and around Queenstown.

"It's environmentalists up against developers and how far someone will go to protect their little piece of Earth," says Turner.

"For my character, Rob, it's a test of loyalty as the environmental impact of these developments will seriously affect his already struggling adventure tourism business," he says.

Turner loves filming in Queenstown and is delighted to have a role in one of the most popular local dramas of the past 10 years.

"The show separates itself from the usual crime drama by adding a unique twist. Throw in some spectacular Otago scenery and familiar locations and there you have it — an enthralling and unmissable homegrown drama."

On Netflix, Turner has formed a whole new international fan base thanks to post-apocalyptic fantasy series Sweet Tooth, which has just announced a second season.

Turner plays George Anderson, and his wife on the show is Kiwi actress Anna Jullienne, playing parents who both live in the Yellowstone National Park visitors' centre.

Turner is also back in the mega-popular Power Rangers' franchise, voicing bad guy Void Knight.

"I had the opportunity to work alongside some truly amazing cast and crew, both from here in Aotearoa and abroad, and ended up making some wonderful new friends," Turner said. "It was a real honour and privilege."

The icing on the cake is a new baby with wife, costume designer Lissy Mayer.

"We just welcomed our sixth child, Wyatt Emerald, in May. She's daughter No 5, leaving my son, Bowen, and I far outnumbered by the girls in the house. Though we do try to include the dog, Hank, and cat, Batty, on the boys' team to even things up."