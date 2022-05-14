Elektra Shock and Carlos Vaz having a ball at the burlesque night.

Elektra Shock and Carlos Vaz having a ball at the burlesque night.

Wide-eyed Dancing with the Stars NZ contestants were treated to a night of risque and R-rated burlesque when they rocked up to DWTS judge James Luck's show last Friday night.

Luck, aka Auckland drag queen Elektra Shock, mixes both his personas in the show, Elektra & James: Dancing Between Two Worlds which features eye-popping glamour that is definitely R-18.

Last week's eliminated contestant Eli Matthewson was a good sport and attended the Phoenix Cabaret on Karangahape Rd with dance partner Jonny Williams.

James Luck, aka Auckland drag queen Elektra Shock, with fellow DWTS judges Camilla Sacre-Dallerup and Lance Seavali.

Other contestants and their dance partners in the audience, no doubt keen for some dance tips from the expert, were Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman, Eric Murray, and Loryn Reynolds and Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman. Head judge Camilla Sacre-Dallerup was also there with other members of the DWTS family.

Luck, the lip-syncing star of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, spent the first act as Shock the Queen of Drag, and in the second act as himself, the King of Cabaret.

Spy hears Murray was there celebrating his 40th birthday, but we haven't heard if he got the birthday treat as fellow-contestant Vaz, a special lap-dance drop from Shock, which Sacre-Dallerup captured on camera.