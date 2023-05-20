SkyCity is poised to unveil NZ’s highest rooftop bar this week. Photo / Greg Bowker

SkyCity is poised to unveil New Zealand’s highest rooftop bar this week — at the top of the 328m Sky Tower.

Lips were firmly sealed within SkyCity’s hospitality division ahead of the reveal, but Spy has learned the plans are part of a refresh for the entertainment and hospitality giant.

Last week A-listers and VIPs attended the opening of award-winning Indian restaurant Cassia, by celebrated chef Sid Sahrawat, which has its new home on Federal St at The Grand by SkyCity — formerly Sean Connolly’s The Grill.

At Cassia, Spy heard whispers of the new rooftop bar and of a new SkyCity celebrity chef restaurant opening at the end of winter.

Spy understands the name of the new hot spot is Sky Bar and it will replace the Sky Cafe.

View from the new Sky Bar. Photo / Supplied

The space has undergone extensive renovations, and sources say the design is opulent, but not pretentious.

We hear music and beats will set the tone according to the crowd and the vibe will be smart-casual so punters can get glammed up for their big night out.

Bookings may be necessary, with a capacity expected to be around 80 to keep a spacious feel as guests take in the best 360-degree views of Auckland.

Bar Albert, which opened last August, is currently Auckland’s highest, sitting 38 floors up in the voco hotel on Wyndham St. This Thursday the voco Auckland City Centre will celebrate its first anniversary at Bar Albert.

It was among Spy’s 2022 best rooftop bars and we said at the time the vantage point had the Sky Tower looking like your own personal concrete lollipop. But Sky Bar will dwarf that with pretty much a cast-iron guarantee it will never be topped as the city’s highest drinking spot.