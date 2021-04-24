Spy: Singing superstar to join reality TV show

Funny man James Roque, singer-songwriter Ladi6, comedian Rhys Darby and Dancing with the Stars' host Sharyn Casey. Photo / Three

Singer-songwriter Ladi6 and funny man James Roque will join comedian Rhys Darby and Dancing with the Stars' host Sharyn Casey as panellists on Three's Masked Singer NZ, Spy can reveal.

The show, which launches in two weeks, is an international hit, in which stars are disguised while hitting the stage. The panellists - and the audience - then have to try to guess who they are while voting to decide a winner

Ladi6, 38, told Spy she was originally approached to be behind a mask - but said loves the show so much she chose to be a panellist instead.

"Guessing is the best part!" she told Spy. "We are a mean team of confused-but-kind guessing judges. We've become super mates in such a short time. Lots of funny moments and commentary . . . it's endless and funny as f***."

Roque, who won fans for his time on Jono and Ben and Funny Girls, described Ladi6 as a "freakin' superstar".

"I will say it's very intimidating sitting next to Ladi as I am a huge fan, and also she is so good at picking out voices, being a singer herself. Luckily, she's actually nice though," said Roque.

"All four of us have really clicked. I feel like we all really bring something different to the panel."

Roque says his dream Masked Singer candidate would be director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

"I feel like he probably has bigger fish to fry at the moment, so perhaps one of the Conchords or Taika - I feel like that would blow people's minds. Or Lorde! Lorde, if you're reading this - do the next season please, the nation's brains would explode."

Roque is tipping Monster and Jellyfish to do well.

"Those two have such a cool presence and lovely voices, and whoever is under those costumes, they have somehow found a way to ooze charisma through a suit!"

The top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against each other in elaborate costumes has gone around the world, winning audiences in the tens of millions. The first New Zealand season will screen on Three.

Spy hears the voice-training of a famous sporting star might just launch a new career off the field and on to the stage.