Spy: Shock injury plunges Block contestant's future into doubt

Brothers Dylan and Keegan's have hit a major stumbling block in their attempt to win The Block NZ.

Brothers Dylan and Keegan's have hit a major stumbling block in their attempt to win The Block NZ.

Keegan Crawford's future on The Block is in doubt after an on-set injury, with question marks on whether his brother Dylan can go it alone.

The teams were competing in an "odd job" challenge when Crawford was tackled by a rugby player.

"One of the players gave it 120 per cent and absolutely smoked me into the ground and I felt/heard a crack and a pop and knew something was wrong," Crawford told Spy.

"It felt like I had been hit by 120kg of angry footy player. Everyone around me paused for a second, then I got up and kept on going — I had a job to do."

Keegan Crawford's future on The Block is in doubt after an on-set injury.

The following morning Crawford became convinced he had cracked a rib after having sustained the same injury previously. Doctors confirmed it a few days later.

Crawford is the builder and Dylan the designer so the Greymouth man had no choice but to soldier on.

"I am in heaps of pain but I have work that needs to be done and a ticking clock ... house 3 won't build and paint itself.

"I'm absolutely gutted about this injury — I've come up here for two reasons, one to get to know my brother and two to build, and I can't do the latter while I'm this broken."

This season of The Block has already hit trouble after delays due to Covid-19 meant contestant Janah Kingi didn't return. Her team-mate Rachel Martin called in old army buddy Connie King to help.

Spy understands another swap-in is now likely — all will be revealed tomorrow night on the show.