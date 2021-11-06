Spy: Secrets of a Hollywood producer

Producer Shoshana Sachi has advice for those dreaming of a career in the movies.

Producer Shoshana Sachi has advice for those dreaming of a career in the movies.

Kiwi producer Shoshana Sachi has a message to young Kiwis — follow your dreams and never take no for an answer.

Sachi is a producer on HBO Max sci-fi superhero hit show Doom Patrol, helming a star cast that includes Brendan Fraser, Michelle Gomez, Matt Bomer, Skye Roberts and former James Bond, Timothy Dalton.

The journey to Hollywood started in New Zealand when Sachi moved here from Malaysia with her parents at the age of 15. At Hamilton's Sacred Heart Girls' College she had a vision board above her bed with Post-it note goals of getting into UCLA to study the making of television and film.

"I got a step closer to that dream when I did a degree in screenwriting and English at The University of Waikato," the 33-year-old tells Spy.

Producer Shoshana Sachi on set with former James Bond actor, Timothy Dalton.

After graduation, she applied to do a masters at UCLA, but was declined. Instead she spent a year in Manchester, England, working odd jobs as a photographer and attempting to get into the BBC Drama Writers' programme.

"I got close a couple times, but was often told my writing style was too American. I applied to UCLA again and finally got into their Masters in Screenwriting programme," she says.

Sachi, who now lives with her husband in LA, was almost broke and faced returning to NZ before she cracked it.

Writing for the animated cartoon network show Power Players was followed by writing for Doom Patrol and — three seasons later — she is now at the top of the pyramid as a producer. It was a double promotion from executive story editor, which she says is huge for a newcomer to the industry.

"Hollywood, the industry, is hard work. It's a maze to navigate —a maze with landmines. It could kill you or it could make you stronger at your craft and be an amazing launchpad. For most young creators, it is often an overwhelming experience that breaks you down and builds you back up. It's not for the faint of heart," she says.

Sachi loves that her show's group of outcast characters aren't excited to put on a cape and fight evil — instead they're terrified.

"They're especially frightened of themselves and how the outside world might receive their 'freakish' nature. Some of the characters also deal with trauma, mental health, disability, sexual assault/abuse, and feeling outcast due to their sexuality. My favourite character on the show, Jane, is a sexual-assault survivor who has dissociative identity disorder."

Her advice to young Kiwis dreaming of Hollywood is to make sure the goal is what you really want.

"Do it if it gives you joy, but also because you feel inherently like this is your space in the world to take. Then, be brave and be focused. Make sure everything you do is in service of that goal, make sure you're always, in small or big ways, working towards that goal."

The young producer is giving back and is a scholarship donor at UCLA