Spy: Robbie Magasiva chasing the Hollywood dream

Robbie Magasiva could be Hollywood's next big thing.

Former Wentworth star Robbie Magasiva is a household name on both sides of the Tasman and Spy understands Hollywood doors are opening.

Just last week, the former Head High star was partying with star director Taika Waititi on Ponsonby Rd. Within days he was at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Magasiva was lapping up the action from the stands as Waititi and girlfriend Rita Ora enjoyed themselves above in a private box.

The next day Magasiva was partying on the same level with Waititi and Ora at her good friend Vas J Morgan's Valentine's Day party at Limitless Sunset along with Hollywood A Listers, Kate Beckinsale, Kristen Stewart, Rebel Wilson, Paris Jackson, and Demi Lovato.

The stars posed with Morgan and big teddy bears and in front of a kissing booth.

Last November, Spy reported Magasiva had been filming the new HBO Max pilot, lifeguard drama Ke Nui Road in Hawaii. He's the David Hasselhoff-style lead of the series, playing Sonny, a surfer, waterman, and North Shore lifeguard captain. Fellow Kiwi actor George Mason is also in the cast.

Robbie Magasiva and Taika Waititi partying in Auckland.

It couldn't be a more perfect time to give Hollywood his full attention; we understand the 49-year-old father of two adult children is a single man these days.

After filming in Hawaii, Magasiva spent some time in Los Angeles before returning to New Zealand for the summer holidays to catch up with friends and family and engage his motorcycling passion on a BMW checking out North Island hotspots.



During his time back in Auckland, Magasiva put belongings into storage and last week told his Instagram followers he was rehousing his beloved dog Bolo.

After two years of Kiwi actors engaging Hollywood pilot seasons virtually, Magasiva is among the first Kiwi actors to get his wings back as New Zealanders emerge into the world again. For an actor, networking and facetime are everything, he has certainly landed on his feet.

Aside from hopes pinned on his Hawaiian series, what could being in Hollywood for Pilot season deliver the former Shortland Street star?

A medical drama for a start and after his stint on Rebecca Gibney's Under the Vines. A romantic lead is a good fit too after starring in sexy Aussie drama Spreadsheet and sending pulses racing as a stripper on The Strip in 2002. Cop shows are in his versatility range too - a decade earlier he starred in Kiwi cop show, Shark in the Park. The handsome actor could do a sitcom, let's not forget his comedic timing in The Naked Samoans.

With movies like Lord of the Rings and Sione's Wedding on his CV and with a wingman like Waititi, a starring role on the silver screen may indeed flow his way.

With his build, he could indeed become the Samoan Gerard Butler or Arnold Schwarzenegger. Butler came and conquered Hollywood with his Scottish charm early in the millennium, and of course, Schwarzenegger came packed with his bodybuilding titles and Austrian accent in the 70s graduating to blockbusters in the 80s.

We reckon as Magasiva enters his 50s his best is yet to come.