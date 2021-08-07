Spy: Revealed - the surprise stars to hit NZFW

Caitlin Crisp has designs on this year's New Zealand Fashion Week.

Nearly three years after competing in Project Runway New Zealand, two of the season's stand-out designers are set to show later this month at New Zealand Fashion Week in Auckland.

Season winner Benjamin Alexander and sixth-placed Caitlin Crisp will both show their new season's range at the annual fashion extravaganza, which celebrates its 20th year, after taking a break last year due to Covid.

Alexander, 27, has continued to build his profile in the industry and told Spy his stint on reality television seems a long time ago.

"Since being on the show, along with running a successful and growing business, I've had some incredible career opportunities, both in the fashion and film industries. I've collaborated with some amazing brands and formed partnerships with people for whom I hold so much respect."

His show will be at "an incredible, ambient venue" off Karangahape Rd.

Designer Benjamin Alexander will be showing at Fashion Week.

"I'm looking forward to everything with this show. There are a lot of exciting moving parts and pieces of the puzzle that are going to make it something very special to me," he says.

Alexander says he can't yet divulge the A-list or celebrity presence at his show, but hopes to use Fashion Week as a springboard into the overseas market.

Crisp is doing her show at Auckland Town Hall. Since leaving Project Runway, she's been creating one-off pieces and made-to-measure orders to grow her brand into "a collection of timeless, easy-to-wear pieces that are elegant but still a bit of fun".

"I have created my ultimate summer wardrobe. I always find an underlying '70s theme that comes through in my designs and this season is no different," says Crisp of her upcoming show.

The 25-year-old has already crossed the Ditch with her brand CC available in Australia at a few select stockists.

"Australian babe - and personality - Brooke Hogan, has been so supportive of CC and has worn a few of our pieces this year, which is super cool," she says.

"We hope to expand more in the future but are focusing on growing here for now."