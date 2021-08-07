Spy: Revealed - the surprise stars to hit NZFW

Nearly three years after competing in Project Runway New Zealand, two of the season's stand-out designers are set to show later this month at New Zealand Fashion Week in Auckland.
Season winner Benjamin Alexander and sixth-placed Caitlin Crisp will both show their new season's range at the annual fashion extravaganza, which celebrates its 20th year, after taking a break last year due to Covid.
Alexander, 27, has continued to build his profile in the industry and told Spy his stint on reality television seems a long time ago.
"Since being on the show, along with running a successful and growing business, I've had some incredible career opportunities, both in the fashion and film industries. I've collaborated with some amazing brands and formed partnerships with people for whom I hold so much respect."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
His show will be at "an incredible, ambient venue" off Karangahape Rd.
"I'm looking forward to everything with this show. There are a lot of exciting moving parts and pieces of the puzzle that are going to make it something very special to me," he says.
Alexander says he can't yet divulge the A-list or celebrity presence at his show, but hopes to use Fashion Week as a springboard into the overseas market.
Crisp is doing her show at Auckland Town Hall. Since leaving Project Runway, she's been creating one-off pieces and made-to-measure orders to grow her brand into "a collection of timeless, easy-to-wear pieces that are elegant but still a bit of fun".
"I have created my ultimate summer wardrobe. I always find an underlying '70s theme that comes through in my designs and this season is no different," says Crisp of her upcoming show.
The 25-year-old has already crossed the Ditch with her brand CC available in Australia at a few select stockists.
"Australian babe - and personality - Brooke Hogan, has been so supportive of CC and has worn a few of our pieces this year, which is super cool," she says.
"We hope to expand more in the future but are focusing on growing here for now."