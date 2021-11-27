Spy: Renee Stewart's star turn in Sia Video

Renee Stewart stars in Sia's new music video.

The rising-star daughter of Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter is a dancer in a video by one of the world's biggest music acts.

Rocking Rod released his 31st album last week and daughter Renee is one of the dancers in Sia's new video for her song, Pin Drop. Stewart, 29, is a professional dancer based in the UK.

Renee shared the video with her Instagram followers, saying she was proud to have been part of it with an incredible team. Brother Liam's partner, Kiwi-born Bella Spooner, gave Renee a shout-out for the video, alongside a repost from Rod's Instagram story of himself dancing to Fleetwood Mac in his kitchen, while, Liam, Renee and Bella did the dishes.

It's been five years since Renee graduated at The London Contemporary Dance School after studying for three years. Since then she has worked freelance with different choreographers in fashion videos for brands including Fendi, Mulberry and Escada.

When not dancing, she teaches yoga and meditation — three years ago she travelled to India with mum Rachel Hunter and went to study at Sattva Yoga Academy at the foothills of the Himalayas, where she received her 500-hour teacher training certificate.