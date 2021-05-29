Spy: Rachel Hunter's reunion with Liam and his Kiwi girlfriend

Rachel Hunter, Liam Stewart and Bella Spooner Sourced from Instagram Spy May 2021

Former supermodel and yoga queen Rachel Hunter, had a reunion with 26-year-old son Liam Stewart last week in Auckland. The son of rocking Rod is back in New Zealand from England to play ice hockey once again for the Southern Stampede in Queenstown.

In 2019, Stewart played his first season with the Stampede, when he claimed the league finals and team MVP awards and the team won the Birgel Cup.

But the true prize was meeting girlfriend, Victoria University graduate and competitive bodybuilder, Bella Spooner, a Wellingtonian who had been living in the tourist mecca for five years. When the season was done and dusted the pair headed to the UK where Stewart played for Milton Keynes Lightning in Buckinghamshire.

Before the pandemic sparked lockdowns around the world the couple enjoyed holidays in Bali and Croatia together.

The long UK lockdowns saw the couple launch a streetwear brand called DiscoCrew and as restrictions lifted in London over the past few months the pair have enjoyed the city together with freedom.

Hunter was caught in a lockdown in India last year, but made it to London for some socially-distanced catch-ups with Liam and sister Renee, before heading back to her base in Los Angeles. In January she came home to New Zealand and has done numerous workshops in what Spy has dubbed Rachel's Kiwi Tour of Wellness.

Last weekend Hunter posted a photo to social media of herself, Stewart and Spooner with Rangitoto Island in the background and expressed her gratitude and love.

Stewart and Spooner have headed down to Queenstown to settle in. On Wednesday he posted a picture of himself on the ice for Stampede to social media, saying it was good to be back.

Spooner told her social media followers she was looking forward to flying to Wellington to catch up with her family, whom she says she hasn't seen for 18 months.

It is understood Hunter has not yet seen her son play for the Stampede, so here's hoping schedules permit for her to see his first 2021 game of the season.