Spy: Passion projects for Westside stars Antonia Prebble and Dan Musgrove

Love is in the air for Westside star Antonia Prebble as she immerses herself in some "passion projects" that had to be shelved while filming the hit TV series.

Prebble and fiancé Dan Musgrove are working on projects together — as well as planning their wedding, which was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are really enjoying it and, since he has a lot of experience developing and writing TV shows, I am learning a lot from him," Prebble tells Spy. "So we are actually working on Valentine's Day — very romantic... We have decided our Valentine's gift to each other will be a Listener subscription. Not sure if that is romantic or not?"

The 36-year-old actor, mum to 1-year-old Freddie, is also creating the second series of her podcast The Most of It.

"Last season I did an episode about love with Mandy Len Catron, the author of How to Fall in Love with Anyone: A Memoir in Essays, but it was from a more academic and cultural perspective," says Prebble.

"I got so much feedback about it, people were really interested in the information and ideas Mandy was sharing and wanted to know more."

This year she has decided to do another episode focused on love, but on a more practical level, asking questions along the lines of, "what goes wrong in relationships?" and "what can we do to improve the relationships we are in?"

Prebble is also keen to get her audience to participate more in the new series.

"For the love episode, I asked people on social media to write in with their own questions, and I got a great response — demonstrating again that love is something we all really care about, and are eternally confused about!"

Prebble won't yet reveal who the relationship expert is for this series, or which other guests will appear, but she did say they "include a Kiwi making huge waves in Hollywood, a bestselling author and activist and, as I shared on social media, someone who can help us better navigate our relationships".