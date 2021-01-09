Spy: NZ's favourite Dad Jordan Watson to star in Black Clash

Jordan Watson is preparing for the Black Clash cricket match. Photo / Supplied

How to Dad star Jordan Watson is pinching himself to be stepping up to the pitch for the Hot Spring Spas T20 Christchurch Black Clash.

"I jumped on board because who would turn something like this down? Rubbing shoulders with legends from across NZ Rugby and Cricket — impossible to pass on that. Putting my everyday, non-athletic body against the best," Watson told Spy.

The 31-year-old social media parenting star's huge viral success has been noticed worldwide and made him a treasure at home. He is the wildcard for Team Cricket, a role held by Aussie comedian Andy Lee last year.

"I'm honestly pinching myself.

"As an avid cricket fan but with ZERO cricketing experience, it's definitely a daunting task ahead of me," he says. "But I feel as if I'm representing everyday New Zealand, all the non-athletes out there. We got this. Maybe."

Watson says he has eaten way too much, drunk way too much and exercise has not existed over the break when he and his family camped out at Port Waikato.

"On the day, just let me have a sit down now and then, a few beers and maybe a portable air-conditioning unit on the outfield and I'll be right," he says.

Watson intends to practise bowling and claims to see a lot of his backyard style in Black Cap Kyle Jamieson.

"I actually think he may have copied it from me," he says.

Former All Black Marc Ellis is also a new addition to the clash. The 49-year-old will be joining the likes of Richie McCaw in Team Rugby.