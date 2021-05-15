Spy: No TVNZ party so Apprentice contestants throw their own

The Apprentice party. Group shot from left: Erna Basson, Gabriel Elkhishin, Kennedy Anderson, Nicola Spicer, Stephen McDowell, Tony Collins, show worker Melissa Scurr. Photo: Norrie Montgomery.

The Apprentice contestants were at their entrepreneurial best to throw their own mega bash after broadcaster TVNZ failed to host an official party.

The glittering event was brought together by contestant Kyria Warren and her team at Luxury LAS.

"It was a private launch party showcasing luxury at its finest — pulled together with passion and soul by a collective of contestants," Warren tells Spy.

The event was billed as a private launch, had no official show signage and media were off-limits due to contracts signed with TVNZ.

The party-goers and TVNZ insist there is no bad blood — but the party was held at the Maserati showroom in Newmarket on Monday although Mercedes Benz is an official sponsor of the reality show.

Mumm champagne was flowing and events queen contestant Vanessa Goodson and her OMGNESS styling team filled the showroom with grey and black balloons. A sign reading "FIRED" was lit up bright red and banknotes were printed bearing with cast members' faces.

Of the 14 contestants, only Ish Ryklief wasn't there. He returned to Sydney after his firing on Monday.

TVNZ staff did not attend, however several people from the production house crew came for the premiere. The man who will fire them over the next few months, Mike Pero, is in Rarotonga so could not attend. However, we hear both his marketing guru Cassie Roma and tech and digital specialist Justin Tomlinson beamed in to wish the cast well.

The next few weeks will see bitter battles across the boardroom table and beyond, however on Monday, the 13 cast members put on a show of unity, solidarity and even hugged one another.

The Apprentice unofficial launch party Kyria Warren and Michael Wilson. Photo: Norrie Montgomery.

Spy hears some of the cast have become friends and are doing business together in the real world too.

Insiders tell Spy that Warren and auctioneer Michael Wilson MC'd the night as they were the team leaders in Monday night's premiere. Music man about town Peter Urlich DJ'd after the screening, and the party finished for most at a respectable 11pm — perfect for those business stars who need an early start.

The Apprentice Guess Who?

Which contestant went Awol from the mansion on a wild night out?

Which contestant said it was "fire" sharing a room with another?

Which contestant had Mike Pero spoil their ending on social media?

Which apprentice left out which apprentice from their group shot?

Which apprentice has the social media bot (web robot) police looking into their followers?

Which contestant has formed a real-life bond with Mike Pero?

Who had to do reshoots to get their lines right?

Who from the cast and crew, actually hooked up?

Which contestant's sleeping habits were a little strange?