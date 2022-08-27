Wayne Brown, left, Viv Beck and Efeso Collins. Photo / Supplied

Auckland's top three mayoral candidates have markedly different takes on how they dress, and why, as they compete for the top job of the Super City.

Viv Beck has toned down her bright looks, Efeso Collins loves colour and mixing it up, and Wayne Brown favours surf labels.

"Sadly, people started commenting on my clothes and it became too distracting. I have toned down for campaigning," Beck tells Spy. "I'd like the issues to be the focus and not my wardrobe."

Should Beck become mayor, she loves a contemporary classic look – appropriate for an official event - with an individual twist. She describes her debating look as professional and tailored.

Beck doesn't use a stylist and hasn't thought about what lies ahead for her wardrobe beyond October 8. Instead, she says she's focused, hard-working and likes to get things done.

Viv Beck loves her coats. Photo montage / Supplied

"I love design, the arts and clothing, something I inherited from my European parents. My contemporary classic style has developed over the years. Although I love to dress up, I'm happy in jeans with family and friends."

Collins he says he likes to turn himself out in suits but is not a fan of the traditional look for the official events he would attend if he wins.

"I like colours, patterns and an occasional waistcoat. I also like to mix it up with Pacific outfits, like the faitaga, the Samoan version of the kilt and the alo'a, which is the patterned island shirt," says Collins. "I'll definitely mix it up and wear what's suited best to the occasion."

For the debates, Collins has chosen an open-necked shirt but up until recently he's been opting for a skivvy because of the cold and to protect his voice.

His wife, Fia, and his eldest daughter, Kaperiela, are his stylists, and what is important to Collins is that he wants people to feel they can relax around him and know he is listening.

"My sartorial approach is really about putting people at ease, I also like to have a bit of fun too in how I dress," he says.

Brown, famous for his casual looks - and for getting things done and for problem fixing - gave brief but fashion-savvy answers to Spy's fashion-coated questions.

This week, with wife Toni, he picked up a new black linen shirt from Maggie Marilyn, who is a family friend. The mayoral chain-and-robe hopeful has friends in high-fashion places.

"My other close mates in this field are Nev and Liz Findlay of Zambesi, who came to my electioneering night at Annabelle's in St Heliers," says Brown. He says his favourite labels are Quiksilver and Rip Curl, and that he hasn't worn a tie this century!