Spy: Mayor accidentally reveals Kiwi star's new role with Hollywood A-Lister

Kiwi star Thomasin McKenzie is starring in a new film with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway.

Young Kiwi star Thomasin McKenzie has been quietly shooting a movie with Hollywood megastar and Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway. The pair have joined forces to work on Eileen, the story of a young woman who works at a juvenile correctional facility for boys.

It focuses on the drama that unfolds when she becomes infatuated with co-worker Rebecca Saint John. Pundits are picking McKenzie to play Eileen and Hathaway to play Rebecca.

The local New Jersey mayor let the cat out of the bag about filming when he welcomed Hathaway to his town. The Devil Wears Prada star is a New Jersey native. McKenzie has been showing her social media followers the view of New York City from the garden state. The movie is an adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh's first novel by the same name, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize.

McKenzie, who is noted as one of the fastest rising talents in Hollywood, is becoming accustomed to working with the best in the business after lighting up screens last year with The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy in the thriller Last Night in Soho.

Next up, McKenzie will star as American gymnast Kerri Strug, who tries to overcome a terrible injury so she can compete at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.